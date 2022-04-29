Small Business Reputation Video Marketing | Review Production Services Expanded

—

Leveraging video as part of a reputation marketing campaign is important because it is more impactful than written content. Around 86% of marketers say video has been an effective lead generation tool. Following the company’s latest expansion, more local businesses can stand out online.

More information can be found at: https://marketbyvideo.com

Previously, video production has been expensive, which meant that smaller businesses could not compete with their larger rivals. Market By Video provides a more cost-effective solution with its latest move.

US businesses can now use video as part of their marketing toolkit to grow their brand and influence buying decisions. Companies that market with video are growing 49% faster year-over-year than their rivals, according to the latest data.

Part of the reason for this is that video builds trust and credibility because customers can see the face behind the business, or hear from a real customer.

Market By Video has a professional design team that works with clients to drive engagement. They highlight that two-thirds of shoppers say online video has inspired them to complete a purchase. Now local clients can tap into a wider audience and grow their brand more easily.

Following the expansion, the company is offering a free video for new clients. They want to invest their time first to show businesses what they can do. In order to book their video, businesses just have to send the required information so that the team can create a tailored review video.

Within 24 hours, clients will receive a call from a member of the expert marketing agency. This is a chance to talk through the process further and ensure the video maximizes impact and engagement.

Over 100 business niches are available to choose from. Businesses are encouraged to get in touch to see how a custom professional video can help them grow.

A spokesperson for the agency states: “We’ve researched the top factors of consumers’ buying decisions and identified the top concepts for you to use to convert new customers. With years of research and video work, our reputation commercials are proven to boost your reputation visibility and conversion.”

