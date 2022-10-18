Small Luxury Hotels of the World Inks Strategic Brand Partnership with La Vie Hotels and Resorts

The partnership will see La Vie’s independent luxury boutique hotels joining SLH’s exclusive brand portfolio

From left: Craig Bond (Managing Director, La Vie), Jerry Xu (CEO and Founder, La Vie), Mark Wong (Senior Vice President Asia Pacific, SLH), Shellia Chang (Group Director of Sales and Distribution, La Vie)

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 18 October 2022 - Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH) is pleased to announce a strategic brand partnership with La Vie Hotels and Resorts (La Vie) to provide bespoke tailor-made hotel management services for independent luxury hotels across the Asia Pacific region. Through this partnership, SLH will complement La Vie's bespoke management solutions for independent upper-upscale and luxury boutique hotels with global distribution, sales and marketing support, and the qualified hotels gain recognition and affiliation as members of SLH's exclusive brand portfolio.La Vie is an independent Australia-based hotel management company with operations across Asia Pacific. Their owner-focused approach to operations results in a cohesive and strategic response particularly to small boutique hotels. Combining La Vie Hotel and Resorts' innovative and diverse operational services with SLH's global sales, marketing and distribution network creates an end-to-end solution for independent hotels to become competitive in a global travel marketplace.With the resumption of global travel, the growth of independent hotels is on the rise as travelers look for smaller hotels offering privacy and personalisation; as well as rich and meaningful local experiences to re-connect with the environment, culture and people. SLH has always championed small hotels that focus on bespoke luxury, on individuality, independence and authentic experiences. SLH hotels are uniquely luxurious with its sense of place, staff who are genuine and sincere, and style that is warm and welcoming yet never stuffy. The properties feel like homes away from home, and together they form a supportive community for independently-owned hotels.The first luxury hotel to join the SLH brand will be the award-winningin Tasmania, Australia, who is celebrating its 175year this year. La Vie acquired this historic 11-room hotel earlier this year and will be bringing it back to its former 'stately' charm. Other collaboration projects within the Asia Pacific pipeline, including an exciting new build in the stylish Surry Hills district, Sydney due to open in December, will be announced imminently.Mark Wong, Senior Vice President Asia Pacific, Small Luxury Hotels of the World said: "As a hotel owner and operator, La Vie understands the needs and constraints of an independent hotel. Hence, our winning combination of "Act Local. Think Global." will offer entrepreneurial management and distribution solutions that are relevant and effective for independently spirited hotels."Jerry Xu, CEO and Founder of La Vie Hotels and Resorts, said "We are delighted to be aligning with SLH and feel the value they will add to our boutique properties will be immeasurable. The Islington Hobart lends itself perfectly to SLH's clientele and we look forward to adding a few more properties to SLH's portfolio over the coming months."

Small Luxury Hotels of the World™ (SLH) is the most desirable community of independently minded travellers and independently spirited hotels in the world. We turned the luxury boutique hotel into a phenomenon and selected the distinctive, the diverse and the downright delightful. People, places and experiences with individual character, intimate charm and inherent class. We've personally visited, vetted, and verified over 520 hotels in more than 90 countries. We are envisioning a future where people experience the world with intention, experience its intensity and protect its integrity. Be part of the community - join us at INVITED, visit us at www.slh.com , contact a travel agent or call the Small Luxury Hotels of the World VIP Desk. Click here to view a full contact listing by country.



Established in 2000, La Vie Hotels and Resorts www.laviehotels.com is a third-party hotel management company with operations across the Asia-Pacific region. La Vie is an owner focused operator that provides a unique 'one-stop shop' approach resulting in a cohesive and strategic response to their clients' real estate objectives within hospitality. The portfolio represents a collection of diverse properties: business hotels in bustling CBD, family resorts in popular tourism destinations or boutique art hotels hidden in sought-after neighbourhoods. The group currently operates hotels across Australia, Bhutan, China, Maldives, Myanmar, Thailand, UAE and Ukraine.

