Small Wedding Venue For Montgomery Residents Announced By The Bell Tower On 34th

The Bell Tower on 34th, a private event venue located just outside of Montgomery, TX, has offered its premises to couples looking for a small, elegant wedding venue with old-world charm.

In an effort to help Montgomery couples planning an old world-themed wedding, The Bell Tower on 34th has announced wedding packages that allow them to make use of its facilities and event services.

Professionally appointed spaces, fresh and unique food and beverage pairings, and seamless production expertise are all part of a successful wedding reception. Couples looking for versatile reception space close to Montgomery can work with the event producers and management teams at the iconic Bell Tower on 34th to create a personalized and intimate post-wedding celebration that does not compromise on impact.

“The Bell Tower on 34th was voted 2023’s Best of Wedding Venues in Houston by Brides.com magazine and is also known as the most Instagrammable property in the region,” says Roger Igo, company president and CEO. “Our goal is our passion: to deliver excellence for corporate and wedding events of any size, and we couldn’t do it as well as we do without our highly experienced staff.”

Reception spaces at The Bell Tower on 34th can scale up or pare down to accommodate wedding parties of 40 to 400. Couples planning a smaller reception can choose from indoor, courtyard, garden, and balcony spaces that include the Campanile Chapel balcony, the private Contessa foyer, the Candela Fountain Courtyard, (affectionately known as “The Orchard”), and more, depending on the season.

Indoor spaces blend authentic marble flooring with Italian-inspired architecture and grand design elements for a fairy tale-style reception just minutes from downtown amenities. Outdoor spaces are lush, well-manicured, and completely private.

The property’s event managers work closely with couples to establish the right tone, seating, and service while the property’s chef attends all menu tastings so that important details are not missed. Couples can use the CustomerHub portal to monitor the planning process, manage payments, access vendor information, and stay on top of timelines.

With an array of reception spaces and value-added all-inclusive packages, couples planning an especially intimate celebration for family and close friends can look to The Bell Tower on 34th for effortless elegance and exemplary event professionalism.

