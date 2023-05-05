Smart Choice Granny Flats introduces energy-efficient inclusions in new eco-friendly package

Smart Choice Granny Flats introduces a new eco-friendly package for customers looking to construct energy-efficient granny flats, available at $14,980.

A leading supplier of high-quality and reasonably priced granny flats, Smart Choice Granny Flats, has announced the introduction of its new eco-friendly design approaches and construction methods for more energy-efficient granny flats. The company's most recent product line incorporates a number of environmentally friendly features that are intended to increase homeowners' houses' energy efficiency, lower energy use, and lower their utility costs.

Solar panels, Heavy duty Insulation, many energy efficient appliances and devices to optimise energy efficiency and various air sealings and heat bridge blocking construction techniques to minimise the need to heat or cool the granny flat. These are all part of the new eco-friendly package. The dwellings designs are optimized for natural light and cross ventilation, shading and other considerations to ensure get the most out of natural heating from the sun in winter months and shaded windows in the summer months.

Smart Choice Granny Flats are committed and passionate to bringing our clients the best value for money on a top-quality product. With 35 years experience in the building industry, specializing in Granny Flats since 2012 and over 400 Granny Flats built to date.

Their new eco-friendly package is designed to provide customers with an energy-efficient and sustainable living solution that not only benefits the environment but also saves them more money on their energy bills than the package costs, a smart investment. The package offered by the business costs $14,980 and is available to customers who want to build an environmentally and economically responsible granny flat. Offering high-quality, affordable housing solutions that are sustainable and environmentally friendly is a priority for Smart Choice Granny Flats.

The eco-friendly package is just one of the ways Smart Choice Granny Flats shows its dedication to sustainable construction methods. They are delighted to be at the forefront of the push toward environmentally friendly granny flat construction since they really think that this is the future.

They have the honest approach to building, no hidden costs offering a Fixed Price Turnkey Quotations Guarantee. Smart Choice Granny Flats are all about trust and transparency. They will give personalised experience with a professional with real world experience to inform the customer of the site conditions and building process.

Smart Choice Granny Flats' new eco-friendly package is now available to customers who want to build an energy-efficient and sustainable granny flat. To learn more about the company's new package or to request a quote, visit the website or contact the sales team today at https://smartchoicegrannyflats.com.au/

