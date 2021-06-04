Smart City Kitchens opens 27 Cloud Kitchens in Bishan, with all kitchens sold out prior to launch

Operators include Jollibee, Eighteen Chefs, Pastamania, Guzman Y Gomez, and other crowd favourites.

SINGAPORE, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to surge in 2021, restaurants have been hard hit. Already operating at reduced capacities for over a year, restaurants are now closing their doors to dine-in customers for a second time – with increasing numbers closing their doors for good.

But amidst the uncertainty, a new opportunity has arisen – cloud kitchens. Arin Aghazarian, Country Manager at Smart City Kitchens , explains the fast-growing concept, "Cloud kitchens allow restaurateurs to set up kitchens in populous areas of Singapore and sell their food on delivery platforms. They require much lower overhead than a traditional restaurant operation, and allow restaurateurs to start in a fraction of the time."

From June 2021, restaurateurs can gain access to over 365,000 customers with the launch of Smart City Kitchens' latest kitchen facility in Bishan. This is Smart City Kitchen's sixth facility in Singapore, and is an easily accessible few-minute walk from Marymount and Bishan MRT.

All of the 27 cloud kitchens at the Bishan facility have been occupied by notable brands, such as Jollibee, Guzman Y Gomez, Pastamania, Eighteen Chefs, WingStop, Thai Dynasty, Poke Theory, Da Paolo, The Priority Club, Woobbee, Sushi Express, Sun with Moon and others. In addition to massive cost savings, brands are also able to set up a cloud kitchen from scratch in just 3 to 4 weeks. And by setting up their cloud kitchen at a platform-agnostic facility like Smart City Kitchens, brands have the flexibility and increased income potential of selling their food on all the food delivery platforms.

Smart City Kitchens also handles operational aspects of the restaurant and deliveries, such as maintenance, insurance, as well as order and delivery management. This gives restaurateurs and food business owners the ability to simply step into their kitchens, fulfil orders, and focus on their menus and promotions.

Singapore's food delivery market has now surpassed the billion-dollar mark, and cloud kitchens give food brands fast and affordable access to this growing revenue source.

Restaurateurs keen on expanding into cloud kitchen spaces, should contact Smart City Kitchens .

About Smart City Kitchens

Smart City Kitchens is Singapore's premier cloud kitchen provider that helps restaurant and F&B establishments reimagine an old model, providing the infrastructure and strategic services to solve challenges and helping them drive long-term success in this ever-changing digital world. Besides the Bishan kitchen facility, Smart City Kitchens currently operates in Tampines, Clementi, Sembawang, Orchard and Telok Ayer.