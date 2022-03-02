Smart Communications and Duck Creek Announce Partnership at Formation ‘22

LONDON and NEW YORK, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Communications ™, a leading technology company focused on helping businesses engage in more meaningful customer conversations, and Duck Creek Technologies (Nasdaq: DCT), a leading provider of SaaS insurance core systems, today announced a partnership to help leading insurers deliver exceptional digital-first conversational experiences to their customers.



With Smart Communications solutions and Duck Creek, insurance companies can streamline their processes and enable underwriters, claims handlers and agents to work more efficiently while engaging policyholders in two-way conversations. The outcome is a customer-centric organization that bolsters the customer experience by providing unparalleled personalization and omnichannel communication capabilities across the entire insurance lifecycle.

“There is tremendous value and efficiency gained by simultaneously leveraging Duck Creek and Smart Communications within a seamless digital communications experience,” said Dave Towers, Chief Revenue Officer at Smart Communications. “Our partnership provides a modern framework and connectors that enable insurers to engage, innovate and scale their customer conversations faster.”

“We are trying to make every touchpoint with the insurance carrier easier on the customers. By partnering with the leader in data-driven outbound communication, we are proving that we are committed to the customer experience at the forefront,” said Jeff Winter, Chief Marketing Officer at Duck Creek Technologies.

Smart Communications will present with joint Duck Creek customer, Farm Bureau Financial Services, at Duck Creek Formation ’22 on Monday, March 7, 11:15 – 11:45am EST at the Rosen Shingle Creek Hotel in Orlando, Florida. During the “Real World Strategies to Become a Digital-first Claims Organization” session, Farm Bureau Financial Services will share how their omni-channel digital strategy enhanced the customer experience, improved Net Promoter Score (NPS), created claims handling efficiency and speed, plus lowered cost.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies (Nasdaq: DCT) is a leading provider of core system solutions to the P&C and general insurance industry. By accessing Duck Creek OnDemand, the company’s enterprise software as a service solution, insurance carriers are able to navigate uncertainty and capture market opportunities faster than their competitors. Duck Creek’s functionally-rich solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. For more information, visit www.duckcreek.com.

About Smart Communications

Smart Communications is a leading technology company focused on helping businesses engage in more meaningful customer conversations. Its Conversation CloudTM platform uniquely delivers personalized, omnichannel conversations across the entire customer experience, empowering companies to succeed in today’s digital-focused, customer-driven world while also simplifying processes and operating more efficiently. Smart Communications is headquartered in the UK and serves more than 650 customers from offices located across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Smart Communications’ Conversation Cloud platform includes the enterprise-scale customer communications management (CCM) power of SmartCOMMTM, forms transformation capabilities made possible by SmartIQTM and the trade documentation expertise of SmartDXTM. In 2021, the company acquired Assentis, a leading European software solutions provider specializing in customer communications management (CCM) with a focus on the financial services industry. To learn more, visit smartcommunications.com.

