Smart Communications Appoints Leigh Segall as CEO and James Brown as Executive Chairman

LONDON and NEW YORK, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Communications™, a leading technology company focused on helping businesses engage in more meaningful customer conversations announced today the appointment of Leigh Segall to the position of Chief Executive Officer. James Brown, who has served as CEO for over 5 years, will assume the role of Executive Chairman of the Board. These strategic changes are designed to leverage the organization’s strength and expertise while positioning it for continued innovation and growth.

Leigh joined Smart Communications in 2017 as Chief Marketing Officer, bringing with her over a decade of executive experience within the enterprise SaaS technology space. As CMO, she played a pivotal role in driving consistent double-digit growth, the integration of acquired brands, and the development and launch of the Conversation Cloud™. Leigh was appointed President in February 2023. “Smart Communications has a deep history of excellence and innovation. I am excited to build upon the strong foundation laid by James and our dedicated team. I am committed to continuing to drive progress, fostering growth, and ensuring that Smart Communications remains at the forefront of the industry,” said Segall.

In his new capacity as Executive Chairman, James will serve as a critical bridge between the executive leadership team at Smart Communications and the board of directors. James, who has steered Smart Communications through 5 years of impressive growth, commented on the transition, “It has been an incredible journey leading Smart Communications, and I have tremendous confidence in Leigh’s ability to take the helm as CEO. Leigh’s unrelenting passion, unwavering commitment, and exceptional strategic vision have made this transition to CEO a well-deserved step in her career.”

“As we move forward, we are not only solidifying our position as the global market leader in enabling modern customer conversations; we are also intensifying our dedication to delivering cutting-edge solutions, nurturing client relationships, and shaping the future of customer interactions,” added Segall.



Smart Communications provides the platform that leading organizations trust to deliver personalized, consistent and compliant conversations across all touchpoints and channels. The Conversation Cloud™ consists of SmartCOMM™, for enterprise-scale customer communications, SmartIQ™ for digital forms transformation and SmartDX™ for trade documentation. Over 650 enterprise organizations across the globe rely on Smart Communications to simplify and automate complex processes and deliver highly secure, frictionless experiences across the customer lifecycle. To learn more, visit smartcommunications.com

