Smart Communications Completes Information Security Registered Assessors Program (IRAP) Assessment in Australia

LONDON and NEW YORK, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Communications ™, a leading technology company focused on helping businesses engage in more meaningful customer conversations, today announced the company has been independently evaluated for the Information Security Registered Assessors Program (IRAP) and assessed under the Australian Cyber Security Centre (ACSC) Cloud Security Assessment and Authorisation Framework. This validates that Smart Communications adheres to the high security standards required by the Australian Government Information Security Manual (ISM) for delivering secure cloud services to Australian government agencies.



IRAP ensures cloud technology providers comply to the strict security protocols defined by the Australian Signals Directorate (ASD), which supervises signals intelligence, cyber warfare, and information security throughout the country.

Smart Communications participated in a rigorous multi-stage evaluation with an IRAP assessor to confirm that the security controls implemented for its customer communication management solution, SmartCOMM™ and guided forms solution, SmartIQ™ were effective for storing, processing, and communicating information in the cloud.

“We take a proactive approach to meeting the needs of our Australian customers, especially when it comes to international cyber security standards and frameworks,” said Simon Tindal, Chief Technology Officer at Smart Communications. “Our IRAP assessment verifies our competency to perform at the highest level of security, reliability and compliance standards. This is critical to our ongoing commitment to help Australian government organizations have more meaningful conversations with their constituents.”

