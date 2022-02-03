Smart Communications CTO, Simon Tindal, Named One of the Top 25 Software CTOs of 2022

LONDON and NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Communications ™, a leading technology company focused on helping businesses engage in more meaningful customer conversations, today announced that its Chief Technology Officer, Simon Tindal, has been recognized as one of the “Top 25 Software CTOs of 2022” by The Software Report. Tindal joins this distinguished list of cloud software executives honored for defining and orchestrating innovation that results in their companies’ market leading technology.



The Software Report selects exceptional CTOs for this prestigious award based on professional experience and accomplishments as well as the caliber of their current organization, among other areas.

Simon Tindal is a technology visionary with over 20 years of experience leading innovative software solutions and ensuring success among enterprise-level customers. Under his direction, Smart Communications and its Conversation Cloud™ platform harnesses the benefits only true multitenant SaaS platforms can deliver in order to help companies have smarter conversations with their customers in today’s increasingly digital world.

By leveraging his deep technical knowledge in the areas of cloud architecture, automation, AI and compliance, Simon Tindal has succeeded in achieving Leader rankings for the company’s platform by top tier analyst groups such as IDC, Aspire, AiteNovarica, and Aragon. During his tenure as CTO, he has successfully navigated Smart Communications through the acquisition of two companies -- Intelledox in 2019 and Assentis in 2021. Under his guidance, he has positioned Smart Communications as an innovation leader, exceeded customer expectations for operational excellence and has contributed to significant year-over-year growth in the face of a global pandemic.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by The Software Report alongside other software CTOs who are driving innovation to develop market-leading technology solutions,” said Simon Tindal, CTO of Smart Communications. “Thanks to the tremendous talent across my global teams, we have accelerated and simplified digital transformation for our enterprise clients; resulting in improved customer experiences, increased operational efficiencies, and greater ROI.”

The Software Report is a comprehensive source for market research and insights, business news, investment activity and corporate actions related to the software sector. Based in New York City, the firm is run by a seasoned team of editors, writers, and media professionals highly knowledgeable on software and the various companies, executives and investors that make up the sector. http://www.thesoftwarereport.com

About Smart Communications

Smart Communications is a leading technology company focused on helping businesses engage in more meaningful customer conversations. Its Conversation Cloud™ platform uniquely delivers personalized, omnichannel conversations across the entire customer experience, empowering companies to succeed in today’s digital-focused, customer-driven world while also simplifying processes and operating more efficiently. Smart Communications is headquartered in the UK and serves more than 650 customers from offices located across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Smart Communications’ Conversation Cloud platform includes the enterprise-scale customer communications management (CCM) power of SmartCOMM™, forms transformation capabilities made possible by SmartIQ™ and the trade documentation expertise of SmartDX™. In 2021, the company acquired Assentis, a leading European software solutions provider specializing in customer communications management (CCM) with a focus on the financial services industry. To learn more, visit smartcommunications.com.

