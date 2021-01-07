Smart Communications Enters into Definitive Agreement to Acquire Assentis Technologies

LONDON and NEW YORK, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Communications TM, the only provider of a customer conversations management platform, today announced it has entered into a binding agreement to acquire Assentis, a leading European software solutions provider specializing in customer communications management (CCM) with a focus on the financial services industry. Through this proposed acquisition, Smart Communications can more effectively serve enterprises in the financial services industry and throughout Continental Europe. It will also enable current Assentis customers to quickly take advantage of Smart Communications’ proven expertise in multi-tenant SaaS.



“We are poised to incorporate Assentis’ wealth of knowledge and capabilities in financial services into Smart Communications,” said James Brown, CEO of Smart Communications. “Already among the key industries we support, we recognized an opportunity to strengthen our commitment to help these firms cater to an increasingly digital-focused customer base. Through this acquisition we will be better equipped to support our growing financial services customer base around the world.”

Assentis’ CCM solution is currently used by more than 100 enterprises to generate a wide variety of critical documents including client reports, fund fact sheets, product presentations, contracts and marketing collateral. Headquartered in Rotkreuz, Switzerland, the company can support interactive, batch and ad-hoc use cases. Smart Communications plans to continue to support all Assentis products while also focusing on making its market-leading SaaS platform available throughout the region.

“This is an exciting next step in our company history, especially as we enable our customers to create an even deeper competitive advantage through readily available cloud-based offerings,” said Martin Kraehenbuehl, Assentis CEO. “Today’s financial services firms are more focused than ever on delivering exceptional, digital-first personalized customer conversations. We look forward to helping our customers realize this goal more effectively as part of the Smart Communications family.”

This announcement follows a record-setting year for Smart Communications, which recorded its most successful year in company history. Additionally, in 2020, Smart Communications was ranked as a Leader in evaluations by IDC, Aspire, Novarica and Aragon. These analyst firms recognized the company as a strategic leader and highlighted its vision, cloud strategy and product innovation among its key strengths.

This is the second acquisition for Smart Communications in the last two years. In July 2019 the company acquired Intelledox, which now delivers forms transformation capabilities as SmartIQ, a key offering of the Smart Communications platform.

The acquisition remains subject to customary closing conditions.

About Smart Communications

Smart Communications™ is the only provider of a customer conversations management platform. More than 500 global brands rely on Smart Communications to deliver smarter conversations across the entire lifecycle—empowering them to succeed in today’s digital-focused, customer-driven world while also simplifying processes and operating more efficiently. This is what it means to scale the conversation. Smart Communications is headquartered in the UK and serves its customers from offices located across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The Smart Communications platform includes the enterprise-scale customer communications management power of SmartCOMM™, forms transformation capabilities made possible by SmartIQTM and the trade documentation expertise of SmartDX™. To learn more, visit smartcommunications.com.

About Assentis

Assentis is the Swiss-based specialist for Customer Communications Management (CCM) in the financial services industry (FSI). As a technology innovator, we enable financial institutions to exchange relevant, timely and consistent information across all channels. Assentis is perfectly positioned to support FSI enterprises in the strengthening of their customer experience, increased process efficiency, and ease of use with respect to very specific use cases. Assentis solutions are used by more than 100 organizations, including many of the top 20 banks across Europe, Asia and the United States. To learn more, visit assentis.com.

