Smart Communications Expands APAC Leadership with Key Addition to Sales Team

globenewswire
Smart Communications Expands APAC Leadership with Key Addition to Sales TeamNick Smith Named Vice President and General Manager of Asia PacificGlobeNewswireFebruary 03, 2020

LONDON and NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart CommunicationsTM, the only provider of a cloud-based, next-generation customer communications management platform, today announced it has appointed Nick Smith to lead sales efforts in Asia Pacific. Smith is an industry veteran with expertise in both customer communications and data management. He joins Smart Communications from Informatica, where he served as managing director of ANZ, leading tremendous growth across tier one enterprise clients in both the commercial and government sectors.

“Nick’s extensive industry experience and tenure in APAC make him an invaluable asset as we deepen our investment in the region,” said Dave Towers, CRO of Smart Communications. “Under his leadership, we’ll work even more aggressively to help enterprises drive smarter customer conversations that enhance customer experience and customer loyalty.”

Prior to joining Informatica, Smith served as Managing Director for both Pitney Bowes Software and Thunderhead, building credibility in the region for his leadership in customer communications management software. He is a graduate of Brunel University London and the Melbourne Business School.

“I’ve been watching the continued innovation and leadership at Smart Communications with great interest,” stated Smith. “The company’s cloud-first strategy, coupled with its recent acquisition of Canberra-headquartered Intelledox, provides a truly unique opportunity for us to deliver the industry’s only future-proof customer communications strategy. It's an exciting time for the company and I'm thrilled to be on board as we deepen investment in and execute our growth plans for Australia and the surrounding regions.”

About Smart Communications
Smart Communications™ is the only provider of a cloud-based, next-generation customer communications platform. More than 500 global brands rely on Smart Communications to deliver smarter conversations across the entire lifecycle—empowering them to succeed in today’s digital-focused, customer-driven world while also simplifying processes and operating more efficiently. This is what it means to scale the conversation. Smart Communications is headquartered in the UK and serves its customers from offices located across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The Smart Communications platform includes the enterprise-scale customer communications management power of SmartCOMM™, the trade documentation expertise of SmartDX™ and forms transformation capabilities made possible only by Intelledox, which was acquired in July 2019. To learn more, visit smartcommunications.com.

Media Contact
Stacy Kirk
skirk@smartcommunications.com
+1 770-891-9285

Primary Logo

TRENDING

Coronavirus: Landlords who evict tenants on home quarantine, leave of absence or based on nationality may be barred from renting out flats
Coronavirus: Landlords who evict tenants irresponsibly may be barred from renting out flats
Selina Jen celebrates CNY with family trip but ends up in tears instead
Selina Jen celebrates CNY with family trip but ends up in tears instead
What happens to your CPF grant monies when you sell your house?
What happens to your CPF grant monies when you sell your house?
$2 Daiso face mask, limited edition Black Hojicha Cornetto and other deals this week
$2 Daiso face mask, limited edition Black Hojicha Cornetto and other deals this week
Fasting patient yells at SGH staff for not letting him eat
Fasting patient yells at SGH staff for not letting him eat
This made my day: Woman gives out ginger tea with surgical masks – and other kind acts during virus outbreak
Woman gives out ginger tea with surgical masks – and other kind acts during virus outbreak
Never pour these 10 things down your drain if you want to avoid a clogged sink
Never pour these 10 things down your drain if you want to avoid a clogged sink
Coronavirus: 524 people under quarantine in Singapore, says Lawrence Wong
Coronavirus: 524 people under quarantine in Singapore, says Lawrence Wong
2 men arrested for theft at ARC, believed to be members of lion dance troupe
2 men arrested for theft at ARC, believed to be members of lion dance troupe
Wuhan virus: Scientists identify possible new mode of transmission in human faeces
Wuhan virus: Scientists identify possible new mode of transmission in human faeces
About 30,000 work pass holders from China yet to return after Chinese New Year break: Josephine Teo
About 30,000 work pass holders from China yet to return after CNY break
Jeanette Aw &#039;safe&#039; in Beijing, says friends sent over masks and hand sanitisers
Jeanette Aw 'safe' in Beijing, says friends sent over masks and hand sanitisers

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

45 fantabulastic and free things to do in Singapore
45 fantabulastic and free things to do in Singapore
Free activities in Singapore this weekend: Magical Shores light display at Sentosa, Chingay Carnival &amp; more
Free activities in Singapore this weekend: Magical Shores light display at Sentosa, Chingay Carnival & more
Get Out!! This young hawker gives youtiao a modern twist with Nutella, cheese and Oreo toppings
Get Out!! This young hawker gives youtiao a modern twist with Nutella, cheese and Oreo toppings
I swear by teeth straightening service Zenyum - but here&#039;s the catch
I swear by teeth straightening service Zenyum - but here's the catch

Home Works

The great divide: 8 wet and dry kitchen ideas in Singapore
The great divide: 8 wet and dry kitchen ideas in Singapore
Open shelving in the kitchen: See what real homeowners think about them
Open shelving in the kitchen: See what real homeowners think about them
10 practical TV feature wall designs in Singapore that look really good too
10 practical TV feature wall designs in Singapore that look really good too
Tips on caring for wood furniture
Tips on caring for wood furniture

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Indonesian man kills colleague who called him fat, sets her body on fire
Indonesian man kills colleague who called him fat, sets her body on fire
Mistaken for Crazy Rich Asians? Singaporean couple robbed on honeymoon in South Africa
Mistaken for Crazy Rich Asians? Singaporean couple robbed on honeymoon in South Africa
SIA stewardess publicly rebuts passenger who named and shamed her
SIA stewardess publicly rebuts passenger who named and shamed her
Malaysian man looks for love using banners, finds himself a potential wife
Malaysian man looks for love using banners, finds himself a potential wife

SERVICES