Smart Communications Hosts INNOVATE APAC 2023: Conversations Without Limits

LONDON and NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Communications™, a leading technology company focused on helping businesses engage in more meaningful customer conversations, today announced it will host its company’s annual conference, INNOVATE APAC 2023, on March 22nd at the Fullerton Hotel in Sydney, Australia. This event’s theme is Conversations without Limits. Industry executives are invited to this complementary one-of-a-kind event.



Since the start of 2020 and the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, companies have been engaged in a constant battle to adapt their customer experiences to meet the rapidly evolving needs of their customers. With ongoing shifts in global economics, regulatory oversight, supply chain shortages and climate driven disasters, this highly unpredictable environment is likely here to stay for the foreseeable future.

“Businesses are working as hard as ever to deliver next level customer experiences, but with new disruptions at every turn, it can feel like an insurmountable task,” said James Brown, CEO of Smart Communications. “INNOVATE APAC 2023 will highlight the incredible work already being led in the customer experience space and provide brands with the insights and operational efficiencies they need to evolve and scale for the future through great, contextual conversations.”

Smart Communications’ INNOVATE APAC 2023 conference brings together speakers who will discuss the hottest topics and inspire solutions to some of the biggest challenges facing customer experience leaders this year.

“I'm excited to discuss the most recent developments in the market’s evolution from customer communications management (CCM) to customer experience management (CXM),” says Kaspar Roos, Founder & CEO at Aspire. "We have observed tremendous digital acceleration driven by the imperative to improve both employee and customer experience. During my keynote address, I'll draw comparisons between our research findings from Australia and the surrounding region and the results we have observed across Europe and the U.S. I will also highlight some of the best practices we’ve derived from our consulting work with clients across the globe.”

Event highlights include:

Smart Communications executive leadership speakers including James Brown, CEO; Simon Tindal, CTO; and Nick Smith, VP & General Manager APAC.

Keynote presentation from CX-CCM industry analyst, Kaspar Roos, CEO and Founder of Aspire.

Customer speakers from innovative companies including Westpac, Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance, Commonwealth Superannuation Corporation, AMP Australian Wealth Management, Australian Federal Police, and more.

INNOVATE 2023 partner sponsors including Guidewire, OneSpan, Espire Infolabs, Cognizant and VISEO.

SCALE Awards, which will recognise teams that have committed themselves to leadership, innovation and a customer-first approach.



To learn from and interact with Smart Communications customers, business partners, and industry leaders, please register for this complimentary event.

About Smart Communications

Smart Communications is a leading technology company focused on helping businesses engage in more meaningful customer conversations. Its Conversation Cloud™ platform uniquely delivers personalized, omnichannel conversations across the entire customer experience, empowering companies to succeed in today’s digital-focused, customer-driven world while also simplifying processes and operating more efficiently. Smart Communications is headquartered in the UK and serves more than 650 customers from offices located across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Smart Communications’ Conversation Cloud platform includes the enterprise-scale customer communications management (CCM) power of SmartCOMM™, forms transformation capabilities made possible by SmartIQ™ and the trade documentation expertise of SmartDX™. In 2021, the company acquired Assentis, a leading European software solutions provider specializing in customer communications management (CCM) with a focus on the financial services industry. To learn more, visit smartcommunications.com .

