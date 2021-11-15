Smart Communications Launches Next-Gen Interactive Client Reporting Solution for Wealth Management and Private Banking

LONDON and NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Communications ™, a leading technology company focused on helping businesses engage in more meaningful customer conversations, today announced the availability of a new Client Reporting solution designed for wealth management and private banking advisory firms making a shift toward delivering hyper-personalized, digital-first experiences. As part of the Smart Communications Conversation Cloud™ platform, the solution was unveiled today at the Invest Connect virtual event hosted in the U.S., and at the Richmond Financial Industry Forum in Europe.



Today, many investor reports are visually unappealing and delivered via static PDFs. Bespoke client reporting for high-net-worth clients often takes advisors – and their back office teams – days or weeks to create manually. Meanwhile, customer expectations around digital and real-time updates continue to grow. Financial institutions need more scalable and affordable ways to deliver on-demand customized investment reporting that is fully compliant and in the client’s preferred channel.

The Client Reporting solution from Smart Communications is built on secure, cloud-based platform that enables companies to serve their clients with truly interactive, digital-first investment reporting; allowing clients to “channel shift” from paper or PDF to real-time data accessed via digital dashboards and back to paper depending on their preferences. It is also designed to empower advisors or relationship managers to partner with clients on custom reports to foster strategic conversations that grow the relationship.

“The global health crisis has made it imperative for wealth management firms to accelerate digitization efforts, including client reporting, while also taking an omnichannel approach to delivering their investor communications,” said Simon Tindal, Chief Technology Officer at Smart Communications. “Our Client Reporting solution is unique in the market because it allows clients to self-service as well as share the same reporting view online with their advisors for smarter insights and ongoing conversations.”

In addition to easy-to-use reporting, the Smart Communications solution provides banks with unique intelligence and insights into customer and advisor interests. This enables banks to deepen customer service and product offerings as well as identify opportunities for cross-sell, upsell and retention, all while improving operational efficiency and reducing risk associated with manual-heavy processes.

The Client Reporting solution is an example of the deepened value and expertise that Smart Communications is bringing to the financial services industry as a result of the company’s acquisition of Assentis in 2021. Now part of the Smart Communications Conversation Cloud™ platform, this latest functionality enables banks and advisory firms to take a modern approach to client communications, leveraging the industry’s leading SaaS-based platform to deliver enterprise-scalability across new client acquisition, onboarding and client services use cases, and to expand investments in corporate green initiatives by reducing paper and postal mail.

Visit www.smartcommunications.com/clientreporting to learn more. Details for the demonstration on November 15, 2021 at Invest Connect can be found on the conference website.

About Smart Communications

Smart Communications is a leading technology company focused on helping businesses engage in more meaningful customer conversations. Its Conversation Cloud™ platform uniquely delivers personalized, omnichannel conversations across the entire customer experience, empowering companies to succeed in today’s digital-focused, customer-driven world while also simplifying processes and operating more efficiently. Smart Communications is headquartered in the UK and serves more than 650 customers from offices located across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Smart Communications’ Conversation Cloud platform includes the enterprise-scale customer communications management (CCM) power of SmartCOMM™, forms transformation capabilities made possible by SmartIQ™ and the trade documentation expertise of SmartDX™. In 2021, the company acquired Assentis, a leading European software solutions provider specializing in customer communications management (CCM) with a focus on the financial services industry. To learn more, visit smartcommunications.com

