Smart Communications Named a Leader in Customer Communications Management by Aspire

LONDON and NEW YORK, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Communications™, the only provider of a cloud-based, next-generation customer communications management (CCM) platform, today announced it has been ranked as a Leader in multiple categories in the Aspire Leaderboard. In addition to being named a Leader in CCM, the company also received the highest score for Strategic Direction. Aspire also recognized Smart Communications’ leadership in Communication Composition, Business Automation and Omni-Channel Orchestration.

Smart Communications’ leadership position and impressive strategic vision score was based on the company’s commitment to CCM and the cloud, and its belief that customer communications management needs to evolve to enable two-way, omni-channel conversations across established and emerging channels. Specifically, Aspire noted the following as key differentiators:

First-mover advantage when it comes to cloud deployment, including being ahead of the curve in offering a fully secure and compliant multi-tenant SaaS and hybrid cloud offering for batch, on-demand and interactive use cases.

The Conversation Cloud framework and Marketplace that extends the Smart Communications CCM proposition into the wider ecosystem of CX and business communications solutions.

The ability to track and store every communication produced across the enterprise and use it to have more contextual conversations with customers, via its Conversion History feature.

An AI-based Migration Studio offering that dramatically speeds migration and rationalizes content from legacy systems.

The combined integration with Intelledox which offers advanced, cloud-based form capabilities that enable customers to create adaptive, guided-interview type forms using a drag-and-drop interface across multi devices.

“Smart Communications has a compelling vision on how communications should be created and managed in a CX world,” said Kaspar Roos, Founder & CEO of Aspire. “It is an excellent fit for enterprises that are looking for a modern and high-quality cloud-based CCM solution, especially for complex interactive use-cases in addition to batch. It’s also a good choice for companies looking to benefit from centralized control and scalability. With its focus on AI/ML, Smart Communications will address emerging use cases where customers want to move away from digital point solutions to more scalable communication platforms.”

“We are honored to once again be recognized for our strategic approach and vision for the future of CCM,” said James Brown, CEO of Smart Communications. “At a time when it’s never been more important to engage in meaningful, digital customer conversations with your customers, we are focused on helping leading enterprises evolve from simply sending communications toward engaging in smarter conversations that lead to a more exceptional experience. To do this successfully, enterprises must take full advantage of the benefits only the cloud can offer and ensure that all their customer-facing technologies are seamlessly integrated in order to efficiently provide a consistent and interactive experience across all channels. We believe that we are uniquely equipped to deliver a future-proof communications platform and we are thrilled that Aspire agrees.”

The Leaderboard can be accessed here .

About Smart Communications

Smart Communications™ is the only provider of a cloud-based, next-generation customer communications platform. More than 500 global brands rely on Smart Communications to deliver smarter conversations across the entire lifecycle—empowering them to succeed in today’s digital-focused, customer-driven world while also simplifying processes and operating more efficiently. This is what it means to scale the conversation. Smart Communications is headquartered in the UK and serves its customers from offices located across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The Smart Communications platform includes the enterprise-scale customer communications management power of SmartCOMM™, the trade documentation expertise of SmartDX™ and forms transformation capabilities made possible only by Intelledox, which was acquired in July 2019. To learn more, visit smartcommunications.com.

Aspire Disclaimer

The Aspire Leaderboard™ is copyrighted by Aspire Customer Communications Services Ltd. and is based on the findings and opinions of Aspire’s consultancy organization. Aspire does not endorse any vendor, product or service included in the Aspire Leaderboard. For tailored RFP support please contact the Aspire team here .



About Aspire

Aspire Customer Communications Services is a boutique consulting firm specializing in the Customer Communications Management (CCM) and Digital Customer Experience (DCX) industries. Through deep market expertise and global insights, Aspire works with technology providers, service providers, enterprises and investors to help them achieve their CCM goals. Find more information about how Aspire is helping organizations navigate the complexities of the customer communications world at http://www.aspireccs.com.