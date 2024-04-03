Smart Contract Laws & Blockchain Technology Applications: Guidebook Released

Macadamia Solutions LLC has released an emerging technology book titled “Blockchains, Smart Contracts, and the Law,” by Dr. Steven A. Wright.

The recently released professional guidebook focuses on legal challenges and opportunities surrounding smart contracts and blockchain applications.

Further details about the book can be found at https://bit.ly/41H2rMm

As emerging technology continues to shape society and industry in countless ways, “Blockchains, Smart Contracts, and the Law” is designed to function as a resource for lawyers, technology developers, CEOs, researchers, academics, and anyone interested in keeping up to date with the latest technological advances and their broader implications.

A recent study published in Acta Informatica Medica shows that blockchain technologies have widespread real world uses, including in healthcare, politics, and business. Recognizing how dynamic the legal landscape continues to be, Dr. Steven A. Wright helps readers understand how the technology works and what it means for law and ethics.

“Blockchain technology is transforming our world in unprecedented ways, opening up new possibilities and challenges for professionals in various fields and domains” says Dr. Wright. “Legal challenges in blockchain technology confront us all with a variety of issues from each new use case.”

Drawing on numerous case studies, the author shows readers how to make legal decisions that are in alignment with ethical values and work responsibilities, while also leveraging blockchain technology to create value and impact in their fields.

Other topics in the book include the breadth of blockchain applications, underlying capabilities of the technology, recent legal developments in blockchain applications areas, and public policy issues emerging from the intersection of blockchain, business practices, and the law.

With decades of experience working in technology innovation, Dr. Wright equips readers with the critical thinking and problem-solving skills needed to succeed in a dynamic era of technology advancement. The book also covers smart contracts and insurance, estate planning and blockchains, and blockchain voting.

Critics have positive reviews for the resource. Charles N. Bowen, founder of Legal Path LLC and Adjunct Professor at Georgia State University College of Law says, “For a highly readable and reliable roadmap to the blockchain universe, you won’t find a better guide than Steven Wright, whose lens captures the scope and details of this world. This is an indispensable guide to a rapidly-evolving landscape.”

Interested parties can find more information and order the book at https://www.drstevenawright.com/?s=Blockchain&submit=Search

