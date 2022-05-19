SMART GREEN ENERGY HOLDING AG announces the strategic partnership for a green planet with Romanian technologies!

—

Mr. Iuliean Hornet, the General Manager of EcoHornet SRL, and Mr. Ionut Dragos Onescu, CEO of ODAS Energy Group, announced today a strategic partnership under the umbrella of SMART GREEN ENERGY HOLDING AG. which aims to stop climate change, a real threat to human health, and slightly improve the health of the planet.

The agreement brings together one of the most brilliant all-time Romanian inventors, Mr. Iuliean Hornet, and one of the most important Romanian investors in the field of the new and revolutionary technologies, Mr. Ionut Dragos Onescu also recognized for his activities in the business consultancy and management.



"I am entering the 73rd year of my life with many fulfilled hopes:

The "marriage" signed today by me, The Romanian inventor Iuliean Hornet with Smart Green Energy Holding AG, part of a large Investment Consortium, seals the realization of a big project for the cooling of the "furnace" called Terra. Today, creativity and finances have gone hand in hand so that the "work" well done, can be implemented in time by the "money" invested responsibly, sustainably, and profitably.", said Mr. Iuliean Hornet.



The technologies and equipment created and patented by the inventor will be manufactured in Romania through an investment of 300,000,000 euros.



Who are the "profiteers":

-Earth, population, biodiversity… which will benefit from an accelerated depollution of water, soil, and air, cheap thermal comfort, sufficient and healthy food without the contribution of fossil fuels.



The inventor's technologies ensure, through the 84 mature equipment, the conversion into thermal, electrical, mechanical, and cold energy of the most abundant wealth of the "biomass" planet. Biomass is the only real source of green energy and together with the energy given by the sun, water, wind, geothermal, but also unused solid and liquid waste can replace fossil fuels in the energy sectors listed.



"Over time, we have pursued many innovative technologies with huge potential to contribute to a greener planet with immediate applicability that can be implemented in the shortest time possible. The Hornet inventions and technologies are a powerful combination of high-performance technology at extremely low costs with long-term reliability, and by signing this agreement we made a big step forward and a sign of commitment to protect our planet with Romanian technologies. The customers of SMART GREEN ENERGY HOLDING AG will now be able to turn landfills into environmentally-friendly heat, fuel, cold, and electricity. Just imagine that you have at your disposal your own healthcare assistant who can work 24/7 to sanitize the planet", said Mr. Dragos Onescu."Happy birthday, my dear Iuliean!"

About Us: About the SMART GREEN ENERGY HOLDING AG SMART GREEN ENERGY HOLDING AG offers complete solutions to convert waste into thermal, electrical, mechanical, and cold energy. The company aims to become one of the Mondial leaders in the field of green energy, offering always the best solutions to protect the environment and to be recognized as a planet sanitizer through these innovative technologies.

