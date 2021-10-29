Smart harnesses world-class Filipino talent for Mobile Network Portability

MANILA, Philippines, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading mobile services provider Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart), subsidiary of PLDT, Inc., has rallied world-class Filipino athletes and celebrities in support for the government's Mobile Number Portability Act and to educate customers about making the Smart move.

The roster includes First Filipino Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz, international basketball star Kai Sotto, and actresses Anne Curtis-Smith and Maine Mendoza, as well as TNT endorsers Sarah Geronimo, KZ Tandingan, Sue Ramirez, Mimiyuuuh and Darren Espanto.

"Smart has always been a big supporter of our local talents, and we have always been at the forefront of elevating Filipino world-class performances to the global stage," said Jane J. Basas, SVP and Head of Consumer Wireless Business at Smart. For instance, early this year, Smart enlisted homegrown multi-awarded folkpop band Ben&Ben to create the soundtrack for a campaign which also drew international viewers.

"Just like our local celebrities' game-changing performances, the availability of MNP is also a game-changer for the telco industry--enabling more mobile users to finally make the Smart move without having to change their numbers," she added.

To switch to the Smart network, a mobile user must first secure a Unique Subscriber Code from their originating provider as clearance and bring it to the nearest Smart Store along with a valid ID and any proof of mobile ownership.

For more information: x.smart/switch. They may also make the Smart move via the GigaLife App, which is on Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Award-winning 5G network

With its continuous network improvements and expansion, Smart is in the best position to support the MNP initiative and serve the rising number of Filipino mobile data users.

To date, Smart operates the country's fastest and widest 5G network, with over 4,400 5G sites in more than 4,000 locations nationwide.

Ookla, global leader in internet testing and analysis, has also recognized Smart as the Philippines' fastest and most reliable 5G network for Q1-Q2 2021, with median download and upload speeds that are twice faster than its closest rival. Ookla has also cited Smart as the fastest mobile data network in the Philippines for the fourth consecutive year.

Smart also notched wins in all seven categories in independent mobile analytics firm Opensignal's first 5G Experience Report for the Philippines, including outright wins in 5G Availability, 5G Download Speed, 5G Upload Speed, 5G Video Experience, and 5G Games Experience.