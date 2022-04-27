Smart Home Automation System Expands to Affordable Home Security

—

Custom Integrators is pleased to announce a recent notable uptick in the number of residents and businesses wanting their professional home security installation services, due in part to the release of a reasonably priced home security system: Clare. Clare is the latest addition to Custom Integrators’ menu of Control4 smart home automation system design and installation offered services. The release of the newest Clare technology has made home security more affordable, coinciding conveniently with a time when the home-security DIY-ers have realized the gravity of thrice-yearly rooftop battery changes in their home security cameras. Thus, the timing for this Clare technology to enter the marketplace appears auspicious for all, and Custom Integrators is the way to get it.

Expanded Home Wiring Services. The desire for home surveillance is not a new endeavor in Waco or elsewhere. Technological advancements have rendered home security much easier and more affordable, even for those with low budgets for smart home automation design and installation services. Do-it-yourselfers could install battery-operated, cloud-based systems at reasonable rates. They soon found, however, the disadvantages of these low-budget options include rooftop camera battery changes two-to-three times a year and reliance on properly functioning wifi and the cloud in order for the surveillance to be of any use. These have shown to bring insurmountable hindrances for many interested in low-budget home security systems.

Fortunately, Clare brings to the market an affordable surveillance system that overcomes the traditional shortcomings of over-the-counter solutions, and Custom Integrators has been installing them rampantly. “Over the counter options have pitfalls of needing battery replacement and cloud dependency. These new less-expensive professional solutions are self-sustained – not needing the internet – and are wired systems for much greater dependability,” notes David Keller, General Manager of Custom Integrators, in explaining the particular growth in this area of their business of smart home automation system design and installation.

The Clare System as Smart Home Automation System Design. The biggest contribution of the Clare system is its surveillance opportunity. The surveillance systems area of Custom Integrators has grown markedly in the last year particularly as new construction, retrofits, businesses, and a lot of homes become more interested in using surveillance cameras and recorders as critical elements of their smart home automation systems.

Once a Clare system is installed, the customer can look after their home and family from anywhere on the globe. They can get notifications for motion or unwanted activity, and see and communicate with visitors through the smartphone app (iOS and Android devices). The system can include a video doorbell that can ring the consumer’s smartphone when a visitor is at their door and delivers stunning HD quality, and cameras both inside and around the property to ensure optimal video surveillance coverage. Cameras can be combined with monitored home security for the ultimate in home security.

As technology-based home security systems fall within reach, with a cost reduction of about 40-50% over just three years ago, property owners are becoming much more conscious of surveillance options at their premises as part of their smart home automation system design and installation. Whether they are at home or away, more people are turning to the peace of mind that home security systems offer. As a result, Custom Integrators is seeing a jump in their home security system installations by about 30-40% over the last few quarters.

Custom Integrators Clare Installation:

Custom Integrators can install the entire home security component of their smart home automation system for clients using affordable and newly released Clare technology. Clare offers a higher level of technology for those more serious about the quality of their surveillance tools. The video is higher resolution than previously common in video surveillance systems, and the cameras are better and higher performing. The Clare surveillance systems were not within a reasonable price range for the average consumer budget just three years ago, but advancements in technology have brought the price down. They still use high-quality lenses and advanced night-vision technology.

Each system includes installation of approximately 4 – 8 cameras in a network. The system is network wire-based, and the entire system is powered through the same wire. This makes remote monitoring easy through a phone app. The records are neither cloud- nor wifi-dependent, but operate independently on the network so users can always access any of their records, regardless of what the internet is doing.

Additionally, Custom Integrators can provide support remotely with typical technology-based issues such as updating, network monitoring, and troubleshooting any problems that may arise.

Smart Home Automation System Design and Installation Services at Custom Integrators. Serving Central Texas since 2009, Custom Integrators has been providing homes with trusted Control4 smart home automation and home theater installation for quite some time. They are now able to help a lot of Central Texas home- and business owners with their home security needs as well.

About Us: Expertly integrating technology into your home. Custom Integrators brings smart home automation, audio, and remarkable entertainment experiences into your space. We are a trusted home automation and home theater installation company serving Central Texas since 2009. Our Mission: To provide Central Texas homeowners with the highest quality smart home automation and audio/video solutions at the best value.

Contact Info:

Name: David Keller

Email: Send Email

Organization: Custom Integrators LLC

Address: 1209 South Hewitt Drive, Hewitt, TX 76643

Phone: (254) 332-1828

Website: https://www.mycustomintegrators.com/



