Smart House Created Amazon Best-Seller Innovative Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit

Brooklyn, US: Smart House Inc, an e-commerce business that manufactures and sells high quality and innovative home appliances and accessories that can enhance and innovate homes and customers’ daily lives.

The most common and most frightening danger of not cleaning dryer vents is the risk of a house fire. When lint collects in dryer vents, it restricts the airflow, causing exhaust gases to get backed up and creating a perfect environment for a fire to form.

The innovative Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit is able to not only save one from this disaster but also help in saving money on energy bills as it is able to remove any lint build-up with its flexible nylon brush.

This Dryer Vent Cleaner also consists of 15 bendable rods that are attached tightly with rod screws. As a result, one can enjoy cleaning the dryer vents with ease without the rods detaching while cleaning.

It is also extremely versatile as it is suitable for pipes in all shapes and sizes, unlike many dry vent hose cleaners which only work on straight pipes or vents. The pipe brush is 4 inches wide and can quickly extend to 20 feet to slither around corners and turn effortlessly. Users can take this ingenious Dryer Vent Cleaner and attach it to a power drill for next level spot-free vent cleaning.

With more than 3,000 ratings and 4.4 stars rating out of 5, this vent cleaner kit is Smart House Inc's best-selling and top rated product.

“Got my dryer vent cleaning brush kit a day earlier than promised! The simple and straightforward assembly had me using the brush within 10 minutes of opening the box. I was astounded at the amount of accumulated lint I easily removed-far more than a commercial service was able to remove and way more than I removed previously with a competitor brush kit. Having a drill bit attachment is a bonus that separates this product from multiple other options,” said James, a customer who gave a review in their amazon shop.

Some like to have their vent dryers professionally cleaned, but with this Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit, users can get the job done themselves easily. Into the bargain, this kit is also easy on the pocket as the national average cost to get the dryer vent professionally cleaned is between $100 and $220.

Luckily for readers, Smart House is proud to present 15% off for their Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit with the code 15CWZU3T. Interested customers can apply this code during checkout in their amazon shop.

For more information on this Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit, please visit https://www.amazon.com/dp/B081TNML6D/ref=cm_sw_em_r_mt_dp_BTCA5ESYGSTM0A3M1RTP

