Smart leads first responders, load assistance amid Odette's wrath

MANILA, Philippines, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PLDT wireless communication Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) is first to respond to typhoon-hit residents in Barangay Mabua in Tandag City, Surigao del Sur. Smart, together with local partners BizTalk and F&H Marketing, deployed an emergency generator set, which powered the covered court-turned evacuation center, where around 74 families sought shelter.

Smart also activated its Libreng Tawag and Charging stations, helping affected residents connect with their loved ones in the wake of Odette (international name: Rai).

Smart had also begun sending emergency load assistance to affected customers in Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Sur and del Norte, Bohol and Southern Leyte. The typhoon made its first landfall in Siargao Island on Thursday afternoon, bringing torrential rains and destructive winds.

"All these efforts to provide immediate response through network resilience, continuous availability of communication services, and relief assistance to communities affected by disasters are part of PLDT and Smart's #SafeandSmart Philippines program," said Cathy Yap-Yang, First Vice President and Group Head, Corporate Communications for PLDT and Smart.

These efforts underscore the commitment of PLDT and Smart to help the country attain the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) No. 11 of making cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable by significantly reducing the number of people affected by disasters.

Based on latest data from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Center (NDRRMC), more than 18,000 persons are seeking shelter at evacuation centers. Local government units had earlier evacuated more than 300,000 persons in Regions 6, 7, 8, 9 and CARAGA in anticipation of Typhoon Odette.

