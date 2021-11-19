Smart Logistics Solution Provider ProA Empowers PUIG's Omni-Channel Supply Chain with China Distribution Center Launch

HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PUIG and ProA Supply Chain has jointly announced the opening of PUIG's China Distribution Center (CDC) in Hangzhou, China at a launch ceremony on October 27, 2021. PUIG is a fashion and fragrance business based in Barcelona with brands such as Christian Louboutin, Penhaligon's and L'Artisan Parfumeur in its portfolio.

PUIG's CDC will play a critical role in overcoming supply chain uncertainties as PUIG's manufacturing base is in Europe. PUIG selected ProA as its supply chain partner after a rigorous selection process. ProA's attention to details embedded in its operation and management philosophy are key differentiation factors for PUIG, and PUIG believes it can leverage ProA's industry-leading service to deliver the best customer experience. One of the guests at the ceremony commented that ProA's professionalism is just like PUIG's fragrance - it is diffused in the air. ProA's vast experience in luxury cosmetics logistics also stands out from its peers.

ProA Supply Chain is led by Long Wong, who was sent to China by Amazon in 2006 to head its logistics and supply chain operations. As CEO of ProA, Wong has built a holistic of omni-channel retail supply chain solution, including its supply chain system platform, award-winning flexible automation solution and specialized warehouse and fulfillment service for cosmetics, FMCG and apparels. At the ceremony, Wong commented that the omni-channel distribution operation for PUIG and eBeauty Group, PUIG's eCommerce partner, will create significant synergy and raise the overall service level for PUIG's customers. ProA also provides the system platform for supply chain management and inventory optimization for PUIG, as well as personalized services including product engraving and customized gift packaging, which are keys to deliver luxury brand customer experience.