Smart SMEs: Marrying marketing innovation with tech to overcome Covid-19
Smart SMEs is a series of videos that looks into how companies are making use of the disruption brought on by Covid-19 to leverage technology and business trends to make it through this time of economic pain.
Hashmeta has always been advocating the digital revolution to clients by marrying technology with marketing innovation. Through this period, it has gone further by combining market intel with tech innovation to build its e-commerce platform businesses further.