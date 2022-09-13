Smart Surat Property Fest 2022 hosted by CREDAI Surat to showcase over 200 realty projects

Smart Surat Property Fest 2022 being organized by CREDAI Surat, the apex body for Surat's private real estate developers, at the Surat International Exhibition and Convention Centre (SIECC) in Sarsana beginning from September 16.

—

Leading companies in the real estate and construction sector are taking part in the three-day Smart Surat Property Fest 2022 being organized by CREDAI Surat, the apex body for Surat's private real estate developers, at the Surat International Exhibition and Convention Centre (SIECC) in Sarsana beginning from September 16.



Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will kick off the three-day Smart Surat Property Fest 2022 on September 16th, hosted by Rajhans (Desai-Jain Group) and powered by Triyom Realty.



The Property Fest, being hosted after eight-year hiatus, will showcase the finest and the most desirable properties from Surat and South Gujarat to potential buyers and vendors.



Sanjay Mangukiya, president of CREDAI Surat, said, "There will be a gala Food Festival including authentic cuisines and lively music at the 5th annual Smart Surat Property Fest, which will transform the expo into a huge event for the people of Surat. We are showing homes from every market sector so that purchasers can find something suitable for their needs and price range.



The goal is to demonstrate the rapid development of the Surat real estate market, which has kept pace with the city itself. Furthermore, we have handpicked this property expo to inspire builders to create environmentally friendly homes for a better future. For both consumers and developers, our expo is designed to be a win-win," Mangukiya said.

About 70 real estate and construction enterprises from Surat and South Gujarat will feature over 200 projects spanning commercial, residential, retail, textile projects, and industrial assets.



Amar Raval, chairman of CREDAI Surat's Programme committee, said, We promise a once-in-a-lifetime experience this year. Buyers and investors can meet developers at the property event, which will include quality residential and commercial properties from Surat and South Gujarat's top developers. CREDAI Surat has held CSR cricket tournaments. Seminars, tree-planting, etc. This Property Fest will be Surat's biggest.



For the first time, CREDAI Surat has organized a Gala Food Festival during the three-day Property Fest to allow buyers and visitors to sample authentic cuisines while listening to live music. CREDAI Surat will give away Rs 1 lakh in discount vouchers to potential customers on the spot. The Property Fest 2022 will also feature an awards ceremony to recognize real estate companies for their achievements. The Property Fest will also include cultural events on all three days of the expo.



This year Property Fest is organized on the theme 'SMART', which stands for Sensational Surat, Magnificent Surat, Aspiring Surat, Rising Surat, and Trusted Surat.



CREDAI Surat's virtual property show hosted in 2020 was a big hit. The virtual expo had an enormous online turnout of buyers and developers.

Ravjibhai Patel, chairman of CREDAI Surat, said, "This property exhibition will help homebuyers invest in real estate for a secure future. We've created alliances with several banking & non-banking financial institutions to provide house loans at a lower interest rate, making it a reliable option for investing in homes.



"The expo will demonstrate a variety of developers, unit sizes, locales, and other criteria, making it a useful tool for choosing a residential or business space. Our Property Show will produce a Real Estate Avalanche in Surat this year, fulfilling your desire to buy a new home."

Contact Info:

Name: Tushar Lakhani

Email: Send Email

Organization: CREDAI Surat

Website: https://www.credai-surat.com/



Release ID: 89081518

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.