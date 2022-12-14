Smarter Ecom LLC Is Redefining the Done-for-you Ecommerce Industry by Creating Online Brands for Clients

Smarter Ecom LLC, founded by brothers, Zakir Khan and Amaan Khan, is redefining the done-for-you ecommerce industry by creating online brands for clients. The company's operational idea is to simplify and automate the entire process of e-commerce with 100% turn-key services

Smarter Ecom LLC is a premier brand-building firm currently redefining the done-for-you eCommerce industry by creating online brands for clients. These brands are built on all major marketplaces to guarantee customer satisfaction.

Smarter Ecom's services is an excellent source of secondary income for brands because of its advantages over the stock market, cryptocurrencies, and many other investing strategies. However, the company notes that building an online brand and taking it to success is no mean task. The typical challenges include choosing a product, deciding on marketing strategies, battling with the competition, etc, all of which Smarter Ecom does for its customers.

Smarter Ecom's operational idea is to simplify and automate the entire process of e-commerce with a 100% turn-key service that takes care of everything, from picking up products and inventory to shipping and scaling the business. ''With our system, our team of E-commerce Experts will build you a Brand from scratch. We secure the intellectual property and exclusivity rights of products. This prevents others from selling them on established marketplaces,'' said the Co-founder and CEO, Zakir Khan.

Smarter Ecom conspicuously differentiates itself from the rest with its unique services. They are the only company in the industry that builds an online brand for every client while following all marketplace rules.

The company arranges manufacturing, builds a brand, trademarks the brand, registers the brand with the marketplace, handles logistics, runs ads to build the brand, handles customer service, and ultimately lists, manages, and negotiates the eventual Exit for its clients.

Building Smarter Ecom LLC was not without its challenges for the Khan brothers. Zakir notes their biggest challenge was building the infrastructure. Today, Smarter Ecom LLC currently has around 140 employees and about 37 brands they are building. Additionally, the company has over 12 departments that handle everything from creating a brand to marketing the brand to handling customer service.

''The best part about building a massive infrastructure like this is that we can have checks and balances, and that is why every one of our clients has a successful brand being built,'' declared Co-founder, Amaan Khan.

The Khan brothers have been in the Affiliate Marketing and E-commerce space for 15-plus combined years, a period within which they developed expertise in E-commerce. The duo have personally generated 40 plus million in revenue for its own brands through multi-channel sales.

