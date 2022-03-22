SmarTone and Cigna Hong Kong Partner to Roll Out "eDoctor" Video Consultation for Family

A six-month time-limited Trial Program Allows Customers to Enjoy Cigna Telehealth Service with Special Offer

HONG KONG, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SmarTone, a leading telecommunications provider in Hong Kong, today announced a new partnership with Cigna Corporation's (NYSE: CI) Hong Kong business. The partnership will see the launch of "eDoctor" Video Consultation for Family for SmarTone customers, providing flexible medical protection and innovative digital health services to help customers within Hong Kong and whilst abroad.



Norman Tam, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, SmarTone (Left); Jonathan Spiers, CEO and Country Manager, Cigna Hong Kong (Right)

Unlimited Worldwide Telehealth Consultations and Comprehensive Discounts for Customers

Cigna Hong Kong^ and SmarTone will provide a wide range of offers with a six-month time-limited trial*, allowing SmarTone 5G customers to access Cigna Hong Kong's range of health services through their mobile devices. The offer includes free access to Cigna Telehealth Service in partnership with Teladoc (NYSE: TDOC) with unlimited worldwide telehealth consultations# with primary care physicians and general practitioners, body check discount for a comprehensive health screening, and outpatient discounts at Cigna Hong Kong's Partner Clinics. By using these service, customers can better prevent health risks and manage their health more conveniently with both online and offline options, at the same time with free waiver of data usage for local consultations.

Jonathan Spiers, Chief Executive Officer of Cigna Hong Kong, said: "As a global health service company, we are committed to improving the health, well-being and peace of mind of our stakeholders by making healthcare simple, affordable and predictable. Our partnership with SmarTone enables us to provide health services that are easy to access for SmarTone customers no matter if they are in Hong Kong or abroad, with wide operating hours and unlimited access to online consultations. The six-month time-limited free trial of the "eDoctor" Video Consultation for Family also helps customers protect their own health through a broad range of health solutions and discounts."

Norman Tam, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, SmarTone, said: "Offering customer centric services has always been a priority for SmarTone. The current pandemic has sharpened our focus towards digital health trends, and digitization is also affecting the way people perceive and take care of their health. We are pleased to be partnering with Cigna Hong Kong to offer our customers this new service. With SmarTone's 5G network, we can offer customers and their families a stable and reliable telehealth service, providing them an easy and convenient way to access medical advice and doctor consultations. SmarTone will continue to explore innovative services using 5G and cutting-edge technologies, to deliver digitalized services and drive Hong Kong's 5G digital transformation into a smart city."

SmarTone 5G customers can simply register through SmarTone CARE App, dedicated webpage and any SmarTone store, to sign up for the offer from Cigna Hong Kong. Upon registration, customers can then log into MyCigna HK app and access the Cigna Telehealth Service with ease. A maximum of four people can share the same account, including the main subscriber and 3 dependents under the age of 18. Customers can easily schedule a virtual doctor consultation anywhere with extended consultation hours until 10 p.m. HKT. Body check and outpatient discount privileges will also be available through the app after registration.

For more information, please visit: smartone.com/hk/eDoctor/en

Remarks:

^ "Cigna Hong Kong" refers to Cigna Worldwide General Insurance Company Limited.

* Offer is available on first-come, first serve basis, while stocks last. Upon six-month trial completion, the service can be renewed for HK$48 per month with unlimited access to telehealth consultations and outpatient discounts at Cigna's Partner Clinics.

# Telehealth phone consultations are subject to the operating hours from 8am to 10pm (Hong Kong time), Monday to Sunday, except for public holidays, and the video consultation is subject to availability.

About Cigna Worldwide General Insurance Company Limited (Cigna Hong Kong)

Since 1933, Cigna Hong Kong has been offering insurance solutions at the right place and the right time, providing advice to customers throughout the different stages of their life journeys. Cigna Hong Kong delivers comprehensive health and wellness solutions to employers, employees and individual customers. Leveraging an extensive global healthcare network, Cigna Hong Kong provides group medical benefits that are suitable for international companies with a worldwide workforce, but also offers tailored and packaged group medical insurance plans to local small and medium-sized enterprises that fit specific needs of the company and its employees. For individual customers, Cigna Hong Kong offers a full suite of health insurance products that caters to consumers' diverse needs. For more details, please visit www.cigna.com.hk.

About SmarTone

SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited (0315.HK), listed in Hong Kong since 1996 and a subsidiary of Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited, is a leading telecommunications provider with operating subsidiaries in Hong Kong and Macau, offering voice, multimedia and mobile broadband services, as well as fixed fibre broadband services for both consumer and corporate markets. SmarTone spearheaded 5G development in Hong Kong since May 2020, with the launch of its territory-wide 5G services.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health empowers all people everywhere to live their healthiest lives by transforming the healthcare experience. As the world leader in whole-person virtual care, Teladoc Health uses proprietary health signals and personalized interactions to drive better health outcomes across the full continuum of care, at every stage in a person's health journey. Ranked best in KLAS for Virtual Care Platforms in 2020 and #1 among direct-to-consumer telehealth providers in the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Telehealth Satisfaction Study, Teladoc Health leverages more than a decade of expertise and data-driven insights to meet the growing virtual care needs of consumers and healthcare professionals. For more information, please visit www.teladochealth.com or follow @TeladocHealth on Twitter.