Smartproxy Introduces Free Proxy Checker Tool

Smartproxy, the best-value provider of innovative proxy and web scraping solutions, introduces Proxy Checker. This free tool empowers users to evaluate their proxies quickly and efficiently, helping avoid potential errors.

Smartproxy’s Proxy Checker simplifies evaluating proxy lists with its intuitive interface. The tool enhances users’ proxy ecosystem by allowing them to copy and paste the connection and authentication details and seamlessly verify, set up, and utilize proxies.

The app offers numerous benefits, including two-layer proxy tests, support for large proxy lists and speed thresholds, and seamless integration with any provider. Smartproxy recommends experimenting with its 65M+ IP pool in 195+ locations, including cities and US states. It provides HTTP(S) and SOCKS5 support, 99.99% uptime,

In addition to Proxy Checker, Smartproxy has previously launched other apps such as X Browser, Chrome Proxy Extension, Firefox Add-on, and Address Generator. These initiatives demonstrate the provider’s commitment to making web data collection simpler, more resilient, and more affordable.

To download Proxy Checker on macOS or Windows, visit Smartproxy’s website.

