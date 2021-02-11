Smash Hit Platformer Human: Fall Flat Sales Surpass 25 Million Worldwide

Lunar New Year celebrations kick off on Steam today with new lobby and skins

LONDON, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Curve Digital is ecstatic to announce that massively popular multiplayer platformer Human: Fall Flat from No Brakes Games has now sold over 25 million units across the globe.

The astonishing achievement comes on the back of a successful mobile release in China in association with XD Inc and 505 Games which led to more than 2.5 million sales within the first month. Gary Rowe, VP of Franchise at Curve Digital said: "We're delighted to celebrate this incredible milestone with our talented partner No Brakes Games. The community has really taken Human: Fall Flat into their hearts and their excitement and support has enabled us to keep updating the game with ingenious new levels. 2020 was our biggest year yet, but alongside No Brakes we've got even bigger plans for the future and we're excited to share more soon."

To celebrate the Chinese New Year, a new Lunar Lobby launches today exclusively on Steam. Created by the winner of the latest Human: Fall Flat Steam Workshop Competition, Muyao Li, who landed a prize of US$10,000 for his effort, the lobby explores seven areas inspired by traditional Chinese tales. Within the new lobby players are tasked with uniting the 12 zodiac symbols, can shake the Fortune Tree and have the opportunity of riding the Fortune Carp rollercoaster as it transforms into a dragon.



Featuring an amazing track from acclaimed musician, Xu Mengyuan, the latest trailer showcasing the Lunar Lobby can be seen here: https://youtu.be/KWp0XnBUtIg

With a staggering combined audience of over 220M followers, Xiao Tuantuan, Daimei, Sanren, Zrdxr and LanZhanFei are some of the most popular content creators in China and this February, players will receive five in-game skins based on their likeness. Captured in Human: Fall Flat style, the new skins will provide some great customisation options for players around the world to explore.

Human: Fall Flat is a hilarious, light-hearted physics platformer set in a world of floating dreamscapes which can be played solo or with up to 8 friends. Each dream level provides a new environment to navigate, with multiple routes and perfectly playful puzzles which ensure exploration and ingenuity are rewarded.

Tomas Sakalauskas, Human: Fall Flat's creator at No Brakes Games said "My ambition was always that Human: Fall Flat would be a game that inspires creators and players to build and explore new levels without any limitation. It's wonderful to see a brand-new lobby exploring the rich culture and tradition of the Lunar New Year. I am constantly surprised by the innovation that comes out of the worldwide community."

Human: Fall Flat is available now for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. Those yet to experience the dreamscapes of Human: Fall Flat will be able to purchase the game discounted by 60% off from today until February 15th. For more information about Human: Fall Flat please visit: https://bit.ly/2XQyqJR

About Curve Digital

Curve Digital is an award-winning independent label working with developers across the world to deliver the best in interactive entertainment. With a uniquely diverse games catalogue that includes renowned indie hits such as For the King and Bomber Crew, critically acclaimed titles like Flame in the Flood and Autonauts, and the multi-million selling smash hit Human Fall Flat, Curve Digital has taken its place as one of the leading games publishers worldwide.

More information on Curve Digital can be found at http://www.curve-digital.com

About No Brakes Games

No Brakes Games, founded by the creator of Human: Fall Flat, was established in Tenerife in 2019. Built on the phenomenal success of this game, the studio has since released brand new levels "Steam", "Ice", and "Christmas". The studio prides itself on creating fun and high-quality games for their players, whilst maintaining a culture of trust, respect and work-life balance. They are hard at work on their next great game.

More information on No Brakes Games can be found at https://www.nobrakesgames.com/

