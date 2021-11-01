SMH Rail's 'H10 Series' Locomotives Rolls to Africa

Innovation in Engineering & Technology Fuels SMH Rail's Exportability

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SMH Rail's 'H10 Series', the first Malaysian built 'Green' locomotives are ready to be handed over to Tanzania Railways Corporation (TRC). This recognises SMH Rail as the first Malaysian rolling stock manufacturer to export locomotives to the global market that provides safe, reliable and sustainable transport solutions.



The first batch of the' H10 Series' locomotives will be received by TRC, and the occasion will be graced by the Works and Transport Minister of Tanzania, Prof. Makame M. Mbarawa. These locomotives were built for use by the African freight operators with TRC as the launch customer. Energy-efficient and eco-designed, the 'H10 Series' diesel-electric locomotives meet the Tanzanian Government railroad's unique operational needs through seamless connectivity and enhanced accessibility.

"We are proud to handover the first batch of the 'H10 Series' locomotives to our partner, Tanzania Railways Corporation and are confident that these locomotives will bring positive enhancements to the African Rail cargo industry. SMH Rail shares this achievement with everyone involved in this project especially our partners and local SMEs for their immense efforts towards the successful completion and delivery of these locomotives. I believe as we move forward with concerted efforts, we will not only be able to boost the Malaysian-African relations but further drive economic empowerment through export," said Yang Berbahagia Datuk PK Nara, Chairman and Managing Director of SMH Rail.

Aimed Towards Green Mobility, the 'H10 Series' locomotive redefines mobility in rail sustainability by reducing carbon emissions up to 75%, lower highway congestions, and are four times more fuel-efficient than road freight transport on average.

According to Yang Berbahagia Datuk PK Nara, "Driving mobility with a human touch is our business ethos. In rail sustainability, by diversifying energy sources with efficiency in mobility, railways can lower transport energy use; reduce carbon dioxide and local pollutant emissions. The future of rail, driven by innovation in engineering and technology will enable the railways achieve safety milestones whilst maintaining a competitive edge in today's fast paced global economy to be amongst the most energy efficient modes of transport for freight and passengers".

The 'H10 Series' locomotives advances SMH Rail's exportability and further enhances Malaysia's efforts to bridge connectivity, increase supply chain access, accelerate industrialisation and promote cross-border trade.