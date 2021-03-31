SMIC Announces audited 2020 Annual Results

SHANGHAI, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SEHK: 00981; SSE STAR Market: 688981) ("SMIC", the "Company" or "our"), one of the leading semiconductor foundries in the world, today announced its consolidated results of operations for the year ended December 31, 2020.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

The below information is prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.

Revenue increased by 25.4% from US$3,115.7 million in 2019 to US$3,907.0 million in 2020.



in 2019 to in 2020. Gross profit increased by 43.3% from US$642.5 million in 2019 to US$920.9 million in 2020. Gross margin increased from 20.6% in 2019 to 23.6% in 2020.



in 2019 to in 2020. Gross margin increased from 20.6% in 2019 to 23.6% in 2020. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization margin increased from 44.1% in 2019 to 54.3% in 2020.



Revenue from Mainland China and Hong Kong grew to 63.5% of total revenue in 2020, compared to 59.4% of total revenue in 2019.



grew to 63.5% of total revenue in 2020, compared to 59.4% of total revenue in 2019. The net debt to equity ratio remained low at -39.6% as of December 31, 2020 .

About SMIC

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation ("SMIC", SSE STAR MARKET: 688981; SEHK: 00981) and its subsidiaries collectively constitute one of the leading foundries in the world, is Mainland China's most advanced and largest foundry, broadest in technology coverage, and most comprehensive in semiconductor manufacturing services. SMIC Group provides integrated circuit (IC) foundry and technology services on process nodes from 0.35 micron to 14 nanometer. Headquartered in Shanghai, China, SMIC Group has an international manufacturing and service base. In China, SMIC has a 300mm wafer fabrication facility (fab), a 200mm fab and a effectively controlled joint-venture 300mm fab for advanced nodes in Shanghai; a 300mm fab and a majority-owned 300mm fab in Beijing; 200mm fabs in Tianjin and Shenzhen; and a majority-owned joint-venture 300mm bumping facility in Jiangyin. SMIC Group also has marketing and customer service offices in the U.S., Europe, Japan, and Taiwan China, and a representative office in Hong Kong China.

For more information, please visit www.smics.com .

Risks associated with forward-looking statements

This report contains, in addition to historical information, forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on SMIC's current assumptions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, and projections about future events or performance. SMIC uses words like "believe", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "expect", "project", "target", "going forward", "continue", "ought to", "may", "seek", "should", "plan", "could", "vision", "goals", "aim", "aspire", "objective", "schedules", "outlook" and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These forward-looking statements are necessary estimates reflecting judgment of SMIC's senior management and involve significant risks, both known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors that may cause SMIC's actual performance, financial condition or results of operations to be materially different from those suggested by the forward-looking statements including, among others, risks associated with cyclicality and market conditions in the semiconductor industry, intense competition in the semiconductor industry, SMIC's reliance on a small number of customers, timely wafer acceptance by SMIC's customers, timely introduction of new technologies, SMIC's ability to ramp new products into volume, supply and demand for semiconductor foundry services, industry overcapacity, shortages in equipment, components, raw materials and software, availability of manufacturing capacity, financial stability in end markets, orders or judgments from pending litigation, intensive intellectual property litigation in the semiconductor industry, general economic conditions and fluctuations in currency exchange rates.

