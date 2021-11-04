SINGAPORE, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore-based 'Smile Cosmetics' company Zenyum announced its launch in Japan today, expanding its reach across Asia in its 9th market to date. The successful start-up was named a LinkedIn Top Startup in 2021, and is currently one of Asia's fastest growing consumer dental products brands with presence in Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, and Macau.



Smile Cosmetics Brand, Zenyum, Launches in its 9th Market to Empower Confident Smiles in Japan



Smile Cosmetics Brand, Zenyum, Launches in its 9th Market to Empower Confident Smiles in Japan

Zenyum was founded in 2018 with the purpose of making invisible braces more accessible across Asia. The company leverages the power of technology and a fast-growing network of dentists and orthodontists to deliver affordable, high-quality, and highly-personalised cosmetic dental products designed to help Asia smile more.

With its proprietary technology stack and seamless integration of its dental partner network, Zenyum works hand-in-hand with dentists and orthodontists to make better, more confident smiles accessible across Asia through a safe and personalised process.

Every patient receives an in-person consultation with a dental expert from Zenyum's 500+ strong network of local dentists who conduct a thorough examination, as well as an X-ray and 3D scan, in order to develop a treatment plan specifically customised to each patient's needs. What's more, Zenyum's app provides patients with continuous monitoring and guidance throughout the process, and serves as a touchpoint for patients during their clear aligner journey, consequently reducing chair-time in clinics.

Fueled by more than 250 team members, and a total $56 million USD raised with backing from L Catterton and Sequoia Capital, Zenyum aims to further expand the clear aligner market in Asia. As one of the largest markets in the region, Japan is set to further skyrocket Zenyum's impressive growth, cementing the brand's potential to become the regional champion and innovative disruptor in its category.

"We are excited to bring Zenyum to Japan. There is a paradigm shift happening within the young generation. Instead of investing in purely materialistic things, they are investing in shared experiences, connecting with friends, and self care and improvement. Everyone wants to be the best version of themselves and project a strong personal brand. One of the most important aspects of that – featured in every selfie – is a beautiful smile," said Julian Artopé, CEO and Founder of Zenyum. "Zenyum is about empowering people with confidence and optimism; and an earnest, unselfconscious smile has a powerful impact on one's everyday wellbeing."

"A smile is one of the most powerful things in our lives. Zenyum Japan will bring smiles to Japan through our globally popular products and customer-centric services. We have been looking forward to this day when we can bring this wonderful service to everyone. Under the mission of 'helping Asia Smile More', I hope that all members in Japan will work together to contribute to our customers," said Tasuku Ito, Managing Director of Zenyum Japan.

Customers in Singapore can begin their clear aligner journey with Zenyum starting from 2400 SGD. Zenyum's consumer innovation is helmed by the company's free smile assessment platform, which can be accessed at https://obt.zenyum.com/.

About Zenyum

Zenyum is the newest innovation in Smile Cosmetics — transforming dental routines from boring chores into exciting rituals. The mission: to design products and experiences that spread smiles across Asia.