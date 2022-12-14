Smile Makeovers Austin, TX - Cosmetic Dentist Updates Veneers and Teeth Whitening

Smile Makeovers Austin, TX - Westlake Hills Dental Arts @ 512-328-0155 - Be it a minor touch-up or a complete makeover, Dr. Long will go over all her patient’s options and help develop a Smile Makeover treatment plan that helps achieve their smile goals

—

From custom-made veneers to stain-busting teeth whitening, the team at Westlake Hills Dental Arts is here to make anyone’s smile makeover goals a reality https://www.westlakehillsdentalarts.com/cosmetic-dentistry.html



In some cases, that means completely transforming one’s smile with a smile makeover. This unique blend of restorative and cosmetic dentistry treatments can not only enhance the look of the smile, but its function as well. Patients will be left with a smile that looks incredible and feels equally as fantastic by Dr. Long.



Dr. Rebecca Long is an experienced dentist in Westlake Hills who focuses on cosmetic, restorative, and reconstructive dentistry. She pays close attention to the details of the care she delivers and is equally attentive to the overall needs of her patients. She is passionate about keeping her patients involved in every aspect of their dental treatment and feels it is essential in providing them with the highest level of restorative care. Above all else, Dr. Long believes that honesty is the most important trait in dentistry and prides herself on always being open and transparent with her patients, staff, and fellow colleagues.





Some of the cosmetic dentistry treatments that are available in Westlake Hills Dental Arts are teeth whitening, veneers and more as seen here https://www.westlakehillsdentalarts.com/veneers.html. At Westlake Hills Dental Arts, they use Philips Zoom for teeth whitening https://www.westlakehillsdentalarts.com/zoom-teeth-whitening.html one of the most efficient teeth bleaching methods out there. As for cases of extreme tooth discoloration, crowns or veneers are recommended to give the brilliant smile instead as they are highly resistant to staining from coffee, tea, or wine.



The dentistry is proud to offer a wide variety of services that can help anyone achieve the smile of their dreams without breaking the bank. Plus, with flexible low- to no-interest financing from CareCredit, it’s easier than ever to pay for a new smile. When patients visit Westlake Hills Dental Arts for a consultation, they will be able to give a personalised estimate.



“I have been coming since 2008 and have always been treated with respect and professionalism. They genuinely are concerned with the health of my teeth and gums and work with me in getting it done. January 2020 will mark 12 years coming here and I won't go anywhere else!” reviewed N. Espinoza on Google Reviews.



About Westlake Hills Dental Arts



Dr. Long has over a decade of experience working in the dental field and she is constantly expanding her knowledge. Dr. Long knows that dentistry today is not the same dentistry as it was 10 years ago and that’s why she seeks out the best speakers in her field. As a staunch advocate for continuing education, she strives to bring the latest dental techniques and technologies to improve the patient experience and ensure her patients get the personalized treatment they deserve. Additionally, Dr. Long is an active member of multiple professional institutions and proud to hold Fellowship status in the Academy of General Dentistry, a title held by only 6% of dentists.

About Us: Westlake Hills Dental Arts is led by Dr. Rebecca Long, a decorated practitioner and an Academy of General Dentistry fellow, a rare distinction that can only be achieved through further education. Dr. Long's staunch advocacy for continuing education also ensures that patients get the latest and most effective treatments available in the field.

Contact Info:

Name: Ryan DeBoer

Email: Send Email

Organization: Westlake Hills Dental Arts

Address: 1301 S Capital of Texas Hwy A-132, Austin, TX 78746, United States

Phone: 512-328-0155

Website: https://www.westlakehillsdentalarts.com/



Video URL: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7pQ7WHAbtZQuM7uplV2KVQ

Release ID: 89086488

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.