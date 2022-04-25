Smile Makeovers Mesa AZ Update - Dental Crowns/Veneers in Dobson/Augusta Ranch

—

The updated smile makeover service includes metal-free dental crowns that use ceramic materials to restore teeth damaged by injury or decay and hide stains resistant to other cosmetic procedures as seen here https://snowfamilydentistry.com/services/cosmetic-dentistry/.

Snow Family Dentistry is conveniently located at 4540 E Baseline Rd #110, Mesa, AZ 85206 and welcomes smile makeover patients from Dobson Ranch, The Groves, Reed Park, Superstition Springs, Las Sendas, Alta Mesa, Augusta Ranch, Summer Place Village and other Mesa neighborhoods.

The crowns have a natural appearance and are expected to last between 10 and 15 years with proper oral hygiene. In addition to crowns, Snow Family Dentistry’s range of cosmetic dentistry procedures includes porcelain veneers, Boost in-house and take-home teeth whitening procedures, and cosmetic dental bonding. Invisalign clear aligners also often form part of a Smile Makeover treatment plan, recent media coverage about that can be see here https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/09/28/2304418/0/en/Mesa-AZ-Invisalign-Clear-Aligner-Therapy-Orthodontics-Treatment-Update.html and on their website here here https://snowfamilydentistry.com/services/cosmetic-dentistry/invisalign-mesa-az/

A healthy smile is both cosmetically attractive and important for health reasons. A beautiful smile helps make a good first impression, with a survey revealing that a majority of single men and women rated good teeth as important attributes they look for in a date. Conversely, poor teeth can lead to a reluctance to smile, and according to Psychology Today, smiling has many psychological benefits, including mood elevation, projecting likeability and competence.

This cosmetic dentist comprehensively assesses each patient and their dental needs in a friendly, relaxing, and professional environment. Depending on the nature and seriousness of the issue, a treatment plan is developed to help patients get the smile they want, drawing on the range of treatment options and carried out with the minimum of discomfort.

The practice uses state-of-the-art technology to facilitate and enhance the result, including intraoral hand-held cameras, all-digital x-rays and panoramic x-rays, and soft-tissue diode lasers for work on gums.

Snow Family Dentistry has been a family business for over four decades, passed down from father to son, now in the hands of Dr Dallin Snow.

A satisfied patient said, "What a great experience! … new to Arizona and thrilled to find Snow Family Dentistry. The entire staff was very friendly and Dr. Snow was awesome. Was just there for a cleaning and check up but the experience was great. The young lady that did the cleaning was very friendly and thorough … look no farther!"

