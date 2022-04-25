Smile Makeovers Mesa AZ Update - Teeth Whitening/Bonding in Summer Place Village

—

The practice’s teeth whitening and dental bonding update gives Mesa, AZ residents the opportunity to get a total smile makeover from a well-rated and established cosmetic dentistry professional as seen here https://snowfamilydentistry.com/services/cosmetic-dentistry/.

Snow Family Dentistry is conveniently located at 4540 E Baseline Rd #110, Mesa, AZ 85206 and welcomes smile makeover patients from Dobson Ranch, The Groves, Reed Park, Superstition Springs, Las Sendas, Alta Mesa, Augusta Ranch, Summer Place Village and other Mesa neighborhoods.

With its expansion, they will provide both in-office and at-home advice for teeth whitening to a growing area in and around Mesa.

In-office teeth whitening takes about 90 minutes and delivers immediate results. For those who prefer the convenience of at-home teeth whitening, home tooth whitening kits, complete with a professional bleach, offer greater privacy and flexibility but may take 10 to 14 days to show results.

In either case, these solutions penetrate the enamel of teeth, to target and eliminate any underlying molecules that have become discolored. This provides lasting results.

Invisalign clear aligners also often form part of a Smile Makeover treatment plan, recent media coverage about that can be see here https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/09/28/2304418/0/en/Mesa-AZ-Invisalign-Clear-Aligner-Therapy-Orthodontics-Treatment-Update.html and on their website here here https://snowfamilydentistry.com/services/cosmetic-dentistry/invisalign-mesa-az/

Cosmetic dental bonding is a treatment in which the dentist uses a composite resin to cover teeth that may be misshapen, cracked, or heavily stained. It is relatively simple to complete and less expensive than traditional veneers. Results can last for up to 15 years with the right aftercare.

Treatment times vary depending on the course of action. Each new patient is examined and advised by dental professionals before a customized treatment plan is created. For a full smile makeover, the patient will be given a timeline outlining the process and the number of appointments needed before completion.

Snow Family Dentistry currently has 192 Google Reviews with a 5.0 score. A satisfied patient recently said " …been using Snow Family Dentistry since 1990. The staff are so welcoming and both Dr Snow Sr and Jr were/are the greatest. Today's visit was especially nice because of Ashlee's sense of humor. She made me laugh while she diligently worked on … cleaning and xrays … teeth feel great Ashlee."

About Us: Mesa - Gilbert AZ: Snow Family Dentistry has been a family business for over four decades, passed down from father to son. They provide preventative care (oral cancer screening, perio maintenance & dental cleanings, gum disease treatment, sealant), restorative care (dentures, fillings, crowns, implants, bridges, extractions) and cosmetic dentistry (Invisalign, teeth whitening, veneers).

Contact Info:

Name: Lindsey Snow

Email: Send Email

Organization: Snow Family Dentistry

Address: 4540 E Baseline Rd #110, Mesa, AZ 85206, United States

Phone: +14809827289

Website: https://snowfamilydentistry.com/



Release ID: 89073860

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.