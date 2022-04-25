Smile Makeovers Near The Groves/Alta Mesa, AZ Invisalign Clear Aligners Update

—

The practice’s Invisalign clear aligners update gives Mesa, AZ residents the opportunity to get a total smile makeover from a family business of four decades. Snow Family Dentistry works with those feeling self conscious about their teeth/smile and are wanting/needing to feel more confident, as seen here https://snowfamilydentistry.com/services/cosmetic-dentistry/invisalign-mesa-az/ and here https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/09/28/2304418/0/en/Mesa-AZ-Invisalign-Clear-Aligner-Therapy-Orthodontics-Treatment-Update.html

They are conveniently located at 4540 E Baseline Rd #110, Mesa, AZ 85206 and welcome smile makeover patients from Dobson Ranch, The Groves, Reed Park, Superstition Springs, Las Sendas, Alta Mesa, Augusta Ranch, Summer Place Village and other Mesa Arizona neighborhoods.

Invisalign’s transparent aligners allow you to correct crooked teeth, crowding, overbites, or underbites, all without the need for conventional metal braces.

Instead of metal or ceramic brackets being bonded or cemented to the teeth, these clear aligners are completely removable and, as the name implies, almost invisible when in place. These thin, polyurethane plastic trays are a good choice for anyone who wants the ability to remove their apparatus for important social events, and it is the perfect fit for adults, self-conscious teenagers, and individuals who simply don’t feel that braces enhance their self-image.

Clear aligners are also more comfortable than traditional orthodontics, never irritating soft tissue like metal wires or braces can. These thin plastic aligners also double as nightguards for those individuals who tend to grind or clench their teeth while sleeping.

Invisalign clear aligners form part of a Smile Makeover treatment plan which can also include veneers, dental bonding, teeth whitening and other cosmetic dentistry treatments as seen here https://snowfamilydentistry.com/services/cosmetic-dentistry/

Snow Family Dentistry currently has 197 Google Reviews with a 5.0 score. A satisfied patient recently said " … recently relocated to Mesa from the Pacific NW and were a bit anxious about selecting a new dentist … more than pleased to find Snow Family Dentistry … Dr Snow has established an exceptional dental practice to serve his patients … goes far beyond most practices in creating a comfortable, friendly and informative experience for their patients … truly the epitome of a family friendly dental practice!"

About Us: Mesa - Gilbert AZ: Snow Family Dentistry has been a family business for over four decades, passed down from father to son. They provide preventative care (oral cancer screening, perio maintenance & dental cleanings, gum disease treatment, sealant), restorative care (dentures, fillings, crowns, implants, bridges, extractions) and cosmetic dentistry (Invisalign, teeth whitening, veneers).

