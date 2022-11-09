Smith+Nephew Academy Singapore opens, bringing medical education and digital innovation to healthcare professionals across Asia-Pacific

LONDON, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smith+Nephew (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN), the global medical technology company, announces the opening of Smith+Nephew (S+N) Academy Singapore, a major medical education and digital innovation centre covering the Asia-Pacific region today, in the presence of Mr Gan Kim Yong, Minister for Trade and Industry Singapore, Mr Alex Bamford, Deputy British High Commissioner to Singapore, and Smith+Nephew Chief Executive Officer Deepak Nath.

Supporting Smith+Nephew's purpose of Life Unlimited, the S+N Academy Singapore offers an engaging, immersive and interactive training environment for healthcare professionals from across the region to experience the latest products and technologies, and refine their techniques under the guidance of expert peers.

Deepak Nath, Chief Executive Officer of Smith+Nephew, said:

"We are proud to open S+N Academy Singapore which will provide the right environment and tools for thought leaders to challenge the status quo, refining new technologies and surgical techniques to improve outcomes for patients. We look forward to welcoming healthcare professionals to experience this unique medical innovation experience."

Myra Eskes, President APAC and Global Service, Smith+Nephew, said:

"Smith+Nephew has a strong and successful business in Asia-Pacific and ambitious growth plans to provide our medical technology to more surgeons and nurses. It is impossible to overstate the importance of education and hands-on experience as we take customers on this journey, and the new Academy will be vital in improving access to the latest innovation to drive better clinical outcomes."

S+N Academy Singapore includes a state-of-the-art digital operating suite of the future including handheld robotics, 4K arthroscopy towers, surgical navigation tools, live transmission capabilities and touch-screen interfaces. The digital experience is supported by a virtual reality simulation studio, tech-enabled teaching auditorium, and a professional broadcast studio where experts can record and live-stream surgical techniques to educate fellow healthcare professionals across the globe.

S+N Academy Singapore also has fully equipped surgical super-stations for hands-on procedural training across Smith+Nephew's entire portfolio of orthopaedic reconstruction, trauma, robotics, sports medicine, ear, nose and throat and advanced wound management. It is expected that up to 3500 healthcare providers will attend in-person courses at S+N Academy Singapore every year by 2025, with another 5000 being trained through digital technology.

As an added commitment to medical innovation, S+N Academy Singapore will partner on initiatives within the wider healthcare community, including collaboration with start-ups, early-stage investors and industry partners to support the development of new innovations, and medical institutions to utilise the latest training infrastructure.

Courses

Opening courses include peer-to-peer flagship programmes designed specifically for the Asia-Pacific region under the brands INSPIRE™ for Sports Medicine, and ASPIRE™ for Orthopaedic Reconstruction and Robotics. These courses will feature 50 distinguished global faculty and provide peer-to-peer education to 200 healthcare professionals from Asia-Pacific.

Smith+Nephew Academy

Central to Smith+Nephew's commitment to medical education and improving patient outcomes is providing a comprehensive accessible learning environment tailored to the needs of the healthcare professional. Through the S+N Academy Singapore and other centres in the US and Europe, we are actively transforming the way we educate our customers around the world by surrounding them with leading-edge technology, clinical content and scientific data.

