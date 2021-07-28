A Smooth Home Journey to Myra Alam

Myra partners with Maybank Islamic HouzKEY to make homeownership dreams come true.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- True or true, nobody likes to go through the tedious process of purchasing a home. Luckily for Myra Alam's potential homeowners, they're now given the chance to realise their homeownership dream without the hassle through the company's partnership with Maybank Islamic's homeownership financing solution, HouzKEY.



Myra Alam’s third phase Type F

HouzKEY intends to help first and second homebuyers to enter the exciting world of homeownership with ease. It offers many financial benefits for those looking to settle down in their dream home by assisting potential homeowners that ensures a smoother homebuying process.

New homebuyers can also take advantage of incentives such as the Home Ownership Campaign (HOC), which runs until 31 December 2021, MOT, SPA, and discounts for eligible Bumiputera homebuyers. To top this off, Myra complements these exciting benefits with its properties that are built with premium quality, location, and uniqueness in mind.

With the help of HouzKEY and government initiatives, the time has come for Myra Alam fans to take the first steps toward owning a premium, well-designed home in the township. With that in mind, Myra Alam is introducing the launch of its third phase – the Type F and Type D units.

Phase 3's Type D units offer homeowners an extra built-up of 2,294 sqft for intermediate and end lots, and 2,396 sqft for corner lots built on land starting from 22' x 70', with the option of having more indoor and outdoor space. With 16 units, these homes are available for aspiring homeowners from RM569,000.

Type F on the other hand comes with a built-up measuring 2,002 sqft for intermediate and end lots and 2,104 sqft corner lots. Each of the 49 units comes with a smaller land size starting from 20' x 70', which includes 4 bedrooms en-suite bathrooms, functional indoor space and a bigger guest bedroom - all starting from a fair price of RM554,000.

This new development will give homeowners the prospect of personalizing their home as it was built upon the idea of flexibility to convert extra space into additional rooms while also emphasising green living.

All in all, Puncak Alam is a growing township with room for further development together with great accessibility to LATAR and Dash Highway. Residents from Myra Alam can expect new shoplots, schools, and hospitals to be built in the area.