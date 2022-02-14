The SMU MBA Rises to Claim 51st Spot in Financial Times Global Ranking

SMU's MBA programme is recognised for its strong focus on ESG and for being 'value for money'

SINGAPORE, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore Management University's (SMU) Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme, offered by the University's Lee Kong Chian School of Business (LKCSB), advanced seven spots to be ranked 51st in the Financial Times' (FT) 2022 Global Ranking. Significantly, SMU's MBA programme excelled in indicators such as 'Environmental, social and governance (ESG)', leaping to 20th spot, as well as in the area of being 'value-for-money'. The ranking also places LKCSB firmly in the top 50 for its world-leading research.

The newly released FT Global MBA Ranking reflects the efforts made by the programme to sustain the long-term career success of its students, by ensuring that they are fully attuned to the changing needs of today's world. With a burgeoning demand worldwide for ESG investing, the MBA programme's efforts to curate and integrate ESG-related topics and project hours into its curriculum, received a nod of recognition. The MBA programme advanced 75 spots to rank 20th in the surveyed field of 'ESG' this year.

The MBA programme's commitment to sustainability in its teaching underscores SMU's strategic priority area of 'Sustainable Living'. In tandem with using compelling teaching materials for a robust curriculum, LKCSB was also recognised for its world-leading research. These efforts allowed the MBA programme to jump 14 spots to rank 43rd in the surveyed field of 'FT research rank'.

Since inception in 2009, the SMU MBA programme has consistently delivered value to its students. In the field of 'value-for-money', which measured the average alumni salary three years after graduation as a fraction of their MBA's total cost, the programme was rated 25th in the world, up from 31st spot last year. Alumni of the programme reported a weighted salary of US$121,907.

"We are glad to see our efforts recognised by the FT. This ranking reinforces the global stature of our MBA programme, where our world-leading faculty engage our students with an engaging and relevant curriculum, ensuring that they are equipped to become future leaders in an ever-changing world. We will continue to work closely with the business sector and to deliver a rigorous programmme that arms graduates with the resilience, resourcefulness and creativity to further advance their careers," said Professor Bert De Reyck, Dean of SMU's Lee Kong Chian School of Business.