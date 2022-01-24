SMU is the Only Singaporean University to Win Best Teaching Case at the Financial Times' Inaugural Responsible Business Education Awards

SINGAPORE, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Singapore Management University's (SMU) teaching case on sustainability scored a win at the Financial Times (FT) Responsible Business Education Awards 2022. SMU is the only Singaporean university to be acknowledged at this category of the Awards, which recognises the best teaching cases published in the past three years with sustainability and climate change as key learning objectives.

SMU's winning case, titled "Growing a Global Forest: Ant Financial, Alipay, and the Ant Forest", which explores sustainability and climate change through a pragmatic analysis of Alipay's green initiatives, won in the award category of "Teaching Cases on Sustainability". Penned by faculty members and a student from SMU Lee Kong Chian School of Business (LKCSB) in collaboration with SMU Centre for Management Practice, the case promoted interdisciplinary learning and flexibility in discussions that students enjoyed.

Another team from SMU was awarded runner-up in the same award category for their entry, "Bold and Responsible Leadership in Uncharted Waters: The Future of BW Tankers".

"We are delighted that we have two SMU case studies featured in this prestigious award. It speaks to the dedication and hard work that our faculty and CMP writers put into developing teaching cases for educators worldwide. It also recognises SMU's commitment to sustainability in our teaching," said Dr Havovi Joshi, Director, SMU Centre for Management Practice.

"We are also heartened that our efforts to focus on uncovering Asia-centric cases are paying off. It tells us that the educators are looking for compelling teaching materials that can speak about the need to understand the unique contexts in which businesses and organisations grapple with pressing issues, such as nurturing sustainability and resolving eco-dilemmas."

SMU's runner-up case on BW Tankers delved into the diverse complexities faced by the maritime sector. Like the winning case on Alipay, both underscore SMU's strategic priority area of Sustainable Living. Through this area of focus, the University seeks to drive solutions in managing climate change and sustainable city living, enhancing quality of life.

The FT's Responsible Business Education Awards 2022 recognises the outstanding work by researchers, teachers and alumni of business schools in making an impact around sustainability and social purpose. The Awards identify strong examples of work by business schools, seeking to focus on people and planet alongside profit.