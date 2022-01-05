SMU Professor David Chan becomes first Singaporean and first Asian to receive the prestigious Raymond Katzell Award from the Society for Industrial and Organizational Psychology

SINGAPORE, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society for Industrial and Organizational Psychology (SIOP) has conferred the prestigious Raymond Katzell Award to Professor David Chan, Director of the Behavioural Sciences Initiative and Professor of Psychology of the Singapore Management University (SMU) for his outstanding contributions in using scientific research to address social issues and make a difference to people and society. Professor Chan, who makes history for being both the first Singaporean and the first Asian to receive this top award, will receive the award and deliver his keynote address at the Annual SIOP conference to be held this April in the United States.



SMU Professor David Chan

The Raymond Katzell Award is a top honour bestowed on an individual "who, in a major way, has shown to the general public the importance of work done by industrial and organisational psychology for addressing social issues."

In addition to recognising the wide-ranging impact of Professor Chan's lifetime scientific and practical contributions, the awards committee highlighted his societal contributions on managing the COVID-19 pandemic in various ways and in particular his bestseller book, Combating a crisis, which explains the psychology of Singapore's response to COVID-19. The book, published by World Scientific in 2020, is a clear example of using science to address social issues and solve practical problems for policymakers, organisations, and the general public.

"I'm humbled and honoured to be the first Singaporean and first Asian to receive this award. Together with the accomplishments of fellow Singaporeans in other fields, I hope it reinforces our confidence and hope that we can make meaningful impact in various ways. It is also a good time to remind ourselves that many Singaporeans, whether they are formally recognised or not, are making a positive and practical difference to people's lives, locally or globally", said Professor Chan.

Professor Chan is internationally known for his scientific and practice contributions in research methods, personnel selection, individual adaptability and well-being, as well as in many fields beyond industrial and organisational psychology, including personality and social psychology, particularly in his research on individual differences and social attitudes and how individuals make judgments and adapt to various changes across diverse situations.

