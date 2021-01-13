SnackVideo Kickstarts Its First Creator Academy in Pakistan with Inaugural Content Creators

Join SnackVideo, From Zero to Hero

ISLAMABAD, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SnackVideo, launched its first Creator Academy in Pakistan to help ordinary people become the next top-tier KOL.

More than 20 top KOLs signed with SnackVideo to be mentors at its Creator Academy. SnackVideo is a popular short video application in Pakistan, despite having launched only 1 month ago.

Creators like Jannat Mirza, Alishbah Anjum, Hoor Mahaveera, Areeka haq, Sehar Hayyat, Nadeem Mubarak, Phoollu, etc. have joined SnackVideo and published fascinating videos that promote diversity. SnackVideo is organising a new campaign to find prospective creators like them in Pakistan. Winners in the campaign will get the chance to split PKR 1,000,000 in prizes.

SnackVideo users can now go to the app and participate the #SnackActingStar campaign to win up to PKR 300,000. More than that, the top 10 users can get the chance to become signed creators at SnackVideo. The #SnackActingStar campaign ends on February 3.

Step-by-step guide to split PKR 1,000,000 reward

Step 1 Download SnackVideo and create an account.

Step 2 Shoot a video with a theme you like, for example, comedy, relationship story, social responsibility, etc.

Step 3 Publish the video on SnackVideo with the hashtag #SnackActingStar.

Creators like Phoolllu can make a difference in their lives through making videos. Phoolllu changed his life through a 15 seconds video. He said in an interview that "I joined SnackVideo because I think I can make good content to make people happy."

Other signed KOLs said that they would create more original videos, and maintain a positive attitude to attract more followers. Aiman Zaman said, "As a content creator, I think about doing something different which attracts people towards me, with a positive attitude. When someone reaches a top-level, he needs to maintain a positive attitude, then everyone loves him."

In the SnackVideo Creator Academy, users will get to understand and practice the best practices of the industry. They will be taught by formal and current KOLs, and supported in their careers. For many users in Pakistan, this can represent a positive change in their lives and enable them to support their families and communities.

media_enquiries@snackvideo.com