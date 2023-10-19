Snail Inc. Announces Latest Title: Zombie Within

CULVER CITY, Calif., Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) (“Snail”), a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, together with their indie publishing arm, Wandering Wizard, is thrilled to announce its newest title, Zombie Within, an eerie 1-6 player social deduction game that fuses horror and strategy. Developed in collaboration with New Gen Studio, this exciting partnership builds upon their previous venture, West Hunt, a social deduction game set in the Wild West.



Zombie Within is set in a post-apocalyptic survivor camp where a group of survivors try to save humanity by stopping the spread of the zombie infection killing innocent people. But among them hide undercover zombies set on spreading the virus and wiping out humanity.

As the survivors, players are tasked with protecting the population, making repairs around camp, and catching zombies. Meanwhile, as the undercover zombies, players are on a mission to spread the infection around town, break down the camp's generators and shapeshift in the dark to kill off any survivors that stand in their way.

"As technology advances, social deduction games start to gain popularity. These games allow players to connect with their friends and strangers alike from the comfort of their own homes. Our continued collaboration with NewGen Studio within this genre opens up new possibilities of gameplay mechanics and storytelling for more immersive experiences and reflects our commitment in bringing gamers together," said Jim Tsai, Chief Executive Officer of Snail.

Zombie Within is set to release for PC via Steam Early Access early 2024. Players can wishlist the game at https://store.steampowered.com/app/1894460/Zombie_Within/ . Stay on the lookout for any spooktacular developments on the Wandering Wizard official website and follow on X, formerly known as Twitter, and Discord.

About Snail Games - https://www.snailgamesusa.com/

Snail Games has been a pioneer in the digital technology and entertainment industry since its founding in 2000. The company has developed and published more than 100 digital products – providing interactive entertainment to 150 million users in over 210 countries and regions and continues to innovate in the areas of software, hardware, and telecommunications.

About Wandering Wizard - https://wanderingwizard.com/

Wandering Wizard is the new publishing label by Snail Games. The new branch is dedicated to bringing independent western developed games to the global market. Wandering Wizard is based in Los Angeles, California.

About NewGen Studio- https://newgen-studio.com/

NewGen Studio is an indie game development Studio based in Tunisia. From advergames, AR, VR to mobile and PC games.

