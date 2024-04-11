Snail Inc. Unveils Release Date for Anticipated Title, Bellwright

CULVER CITY, Calif., April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) (“Snail” or “the Company”), a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, is thrilled to announce its much-anticipated title, "Bellwright" is officially launching into Early Access on Steam, on April 23rd, 2024, at 12:00 pm UTC.



Bellwright promises to be a groundbreaking addition to Snail’s portfolio, offering an immersive gaming experience that transcends traditional gaming. Bellwright is a city builder, RPG, and survival strategy game where players are the leaders and catalysts of a revolution. Set in a rich and dynamic world filled with intricate storytelling and innovative gameplay mechanics, Bellwright brings something unique to the gaming landscape.

Following the success of Snail Inc.’s recent releases, including ARK Survival Ascended’s “Scorched Earth" map and "Bob's Tall Tales" DLC, Snail Inc. is set to maintain its momentum entering the second quarter of 2024. ARK: Survival Ascended and Bob’s Tall Tales were both in the top three selling software on Steam at launch. These successes, resulting in an approximately 400% player increase on one of Snail’s biggest titles, serve as a testament to Snail’s dedication to delivering immersive experiences that resonate with players.

Bellwright underwent a sneak peek creator beta test last month, generating overwhelmingly positive feedback from participants. This successful beta test further solidified Snail’s confidence in the game's potential to resonate with players. “I think we’ll be playing more of it. This first look is good, but … the more we play the better it will get.” -Raptor (Streamer and YouTube Creator)

"We are incredibly excited to unveil Bellwright to the world," said Jim Tsai, CEO of Snail, Inc. "With its compelling narrative and immersive gameplay, we believe Bellwright has the potential to captivate players and become a long-term success."

As Bellwright’s official release date approaches, Snail Inc. remains committed to delivering value to shareholders and stakeholders.

For more information, visit Snail Games.

About Snail, Inc.

Snail, Inc. is a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment for consumers around the world, with a premier portfolio of premium games designed for use on a variety of platforms, including consoles, PCs, and mobile devices.

Contacts:

Investors:

investors@snail.com

Press:

media@snail.com