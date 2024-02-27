Snail’s Innovates Development Pipeline with AI Technology

CULVER CITY, Calif., Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) (“Snail Games” or the “Company”), a leading global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, today announced its strategic integration of AI technology into its game development process, marking a significant step in gaming innovation.



By consistently evaluating the latest AI tools, Snail Games is introducing pivotal advancements in game development. The Company is transforming the art pipeline with cutting-edge text-to-3D model technology and pioneering the generation of resources and biomes on a planetary scale. These AI-driven innovations are not only enhancing development efficiency but also enabling the creation of more immersive and engaging gaming worlds. Central to Snail Games’ philosophy is the player-first approach, ensuring quality and cost optimization to deliver unparalleled, yet accessible gaming experiences.

This player-first approach is evident in Snail Games’ recent initiatives. The launch of Zombie Within, a horror-infused social deduction game, and the ARK Survival Ascended’s Premium Mods program both demonstrate the Company's dedication to listening to player feedback and enriching player experiences through innovative development. Zombie Within continues the legacy of Snail’s popular social deduction game ‘West Hunt.’ Additionally, the Premium Mods program for ARK Survival Ascended represents a forward-thinking approach to community engagement, rewarding modder creativity and empowering player interaction. Offering creators an industry-leading 50% share of revenue generated, Snail Games aims to incentivize innovation and encourage the development of high-quality mods that enhance the gaming experience and gives players the opportunity to help shape the ARK franchise.

“Our evaluation and integration of AI technology into our development process is a step forward in our mission to deliver high-quality, engaging, and accessible games,” said Jim Tsai, CEO of Snail, Inc. “Our major endeavors are grounded in our player-first strategy and our exploration of new frontiers in game development.”

About Snail, Inc.

Snail, Inc. is a leading global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment for consumers around the world, with a premier portfolio of premium games designed for use on a variety of platforms, including consoles, PC’s and mobile devices.

