SnapSave Providing Simple Full HD Facebook Video Downloader Service.

Often, when someone is scrolling through social media such as Facebook, they would come across exciting videos and want to save them to their devices, but it’s very inconvenient. Most video downloaders require users to download and install their software. SnapSave provides a simple solution to that, and users can access through their browser to download the Facebook videos.

SnapSave is the best website to allow users to download high-quality Facebook Videos. Users are easily able to access the website through mobile devices or PC. The website supports both Android and iOS devices. Most current Facebook video downloader provides the user with only HD videos. Still, with SnapSave, users can download Full HD and 4K videos with sound.

SnapSave services are always free. There is only minimum ads placement around the website to support the team development. This is to ensure the team at SnapSave can improve and provide more services to users. Apart from just downloading Facebook videos, users can also download Facebook video stories of the best quality. Users need to befriend the creator of the story on Facebook.

“The videos can be downloaded very easily with just a few steps,” said a spokesperson for SnapSave. “User just needs to copy the link of the video they wish to download and paste it to the SnapSave website. Then users need to select the output of the video they want to download and press the download button. Now user just has to wait for the SnapSave server to process and download the videos to your devices.”

For Facebook Live videos, users would have to wait till the live stream is finished only they’re able to download the video. SnapSave does not host the videos nor keep copies of the downloaded videos. All the videos downloaded are still stored in Facebook servers and only downloaded to users’ devices. This is to ensure the privacy of the users using the website.

