SNIPR BIOME expands its Executive Management team and opens offices in the US and UK

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SNIPR BIOME ApS, a leading CRISPR and microbiome biotechnology company, today announced the appointment of Jasper Clube as Chief Intellectual Property Officer from 1 February 2022 and Stephanie Krebs as Chief Business Officer from 14 March 2022. In addition, SNIPR Biome will open offices in the US and the UK effective immediately.

"We are extremely pleased to add two strong life science profiles such as Stephanie and Jasper to our Executive Management Team. Both have a proven successful track record within biotech, and marks the entering of a new phase of SNIPR Biome, significantly strengthening our biomedical and commercial capabilities. Jasper will lead the establishment of our new UK office in London and Stephanie will be based in Boston, Massachusetts, with close ties to the vibrant life science community", says Dr. Christian Grøndahl, Co-founder & CEO.

As co-founder of SNIPR Biome, Jasper has been part of the company's journey from day one. He is a European Patent Attorney and a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Patent Attorneys. He holds a first-class Honours degree in Molecular Biology and post-graduate research in oncology and has over 30 years of experience in intellectual property (including successful litigation at Supreme Court level) and executive management – all of which has been in the biotechnology and healthcare sectors. Before joining SNIPR Biome full time, Jasper Clube has had various executive roles in the life science sector, including Kymab Ltd where he sat on the executive team from start-up to acquisition by Sanofi in 2021 for $1.45bn.

"I am delighted to join the Executive Management team of SNIPR Biome and continue our exciting journey to develop important CRISPR therapies to address unmet medical needs. These approaches are underpinned by the company's fundamental patent scopes protecting the use of CRISPR to combat bacterial pathogens and to modulate microbiomes in patients. I look forward to progressing our patent and business strategies with the team as we progress in the clinic this year", Jasper Clube, Co-founder and Chief Intellectual Property Officer adds.

In the role as Chief Business Officer, Stephanie Krebs will, besides her position in the Executive Management Team, focus on defining the organic development pipeline and partnering strategy of SNIPR Biome. Stephanie Krebs brings 20 years of life science industry experience and has held business and corporate development leadership roles in the biotech companies such as Bluebird Bio, Sobi and HotSpot Therapeutics. Most recently, Stephanie Krebs was Vice President and Head of Business Development at Valo Health Inc. where she was responsible for architecting the overarching business development strategy.

"SNIPR Biome's platform presents a unique opportunity to utilize CRISPR/Cas technology in developing novel therapies designed to eradicate or to modify specific bacteria. I am very excited to join SNIPR Biome at this point in its evolution, as it pioneers into the development of next-generation antibiotics and gene therapies and look forward to helping the company realize its vision of developing transformative medicines that deliver a positive impact for patients," says Stephanie Krebs, Chief Business Officer.

