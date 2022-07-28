Soccer ESA & Rezzil VR Skill Tech Training Now Available At JC Sports Houston

—

With the most recent enhancements, the JC Soccer Lab incorporates Elite Skills Arena training tools, Rezzil virtual reality assessments and training support, and TOCA Football & Smart Goals technology. The center is now suitable for elite player training and youth development programs alike.

More details can be found at http://jcsoccerlab.com

With the latest updates, JC Sports Houston offers some of the most advanced soccer training technologies on the market, as soccer is rapidly becoming more popular in the US and there has been a higher interest in cutting-edge training resources.

The announcement comes as the demand for local modern training facilities of international standards continues to grow year over year. JC Sports Houston has recognized the growing need, and their state-of-the-art facility now provides an opportunity to develop both technical and cognitive abilities for performance-oriented soccer players.

The center now offers complete VR training sessions allowing players access to the ESA, TOCA, and Smart Goals tools. Rezzil virtual reality index evaluations are also available. The sessions are open to club players, high-school and collegiate players, and pro players, all training sessions being customized accordingly, allowing athletes to work on their goals in a performance-oriented environment.

About JC Sports Houston

Founded with the aim of encouraging greater local participation in physical fitness, JC Sports Houston has since developed a comprehensive range of youth indoor sports programs in soccer, football, baseball, and basketball. The center’s sports programs are designed to be healthy, informative, and fun, and will not only develop sports-related ability but also valuable life skills.

Among the prominent names who have used the center’s services are Canadian gold medalists Nichelle Prince and Sophie Schmid, and Mexican national women’s team player Kimberly Rodriguez.

A center representative recently stated: “We look to establish lifelong fitness habits for good health. With JC Soccer Lab, our goal is to help and support top performing players in our area, as well as our top youth players.”

Interested parties can learn more by visiting http://jcsportshouston.com

Contact Info:

Name: Jennifer and Cesar Coronel

Email: Send Email

Organization: JC Sports Houston

Address: 18610 Page Forest Drive, Atascocita, TX 77346, United States

Phone: +1-281-624-6867

Website: https://www.jcsports.org



Release ID: 89076746

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.