Social Enterprise Summit 2022 Gathers Leaders from Civil, Business, Government and Academic Sectors to"Bounce Forward Together"

(From left to right) Mr Francis Ngai, Deputy Chair of Organising Committee, SES, Mrs Cheung Chiu Hoi Yue, JP, Director of Home Affairs, Home Affairs Department, Mr Alan Cheung, MH, Chair of Hong Kong Social Entrepreneurship Forum, Mr KK Chan, GBS, IDSM, JP, Chief Secretary for Administration, HKSAR Government, Mrs Rebecca Choy Yung, Chair of Organising Committee, SES, Mr Leung Wang Ching, BBS, JP, Under Secretary for Home and Youth Affairs and Ms Ada Wong, JP, Deputy Chair of Organising Committee, SES attend SES 2022 Kick-off Ceremony.