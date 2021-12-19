Social Entrepreneur Bryn Carden Comments on How to Grow a Business with a Purpose

Bryn Carden, a social entrepreneur and philanthropist, discusses her experience developing BF Hats and Styles for Smiles.

Bryn Carden is not your average college student - while she is pursuing a degree in Finance with a concentration in Real Estate, the former Miss Kemah Teen USA is also developing her skill sets as a social entrepreneur.

Rather than focusing on financial objectives like traditional entrepreneurs, social entrepreneurs strive to solve environmental, cultural, or social issues through a mix of successful business strategies with an innovative twist. Social entrepreneurs often work to serve others and focus their organization’s business model around contributing positively towards solving issues dealing with agriculture, climate change, education, health, human rights, and more.

Carden started her social entrepreneur journey when she founded her first company, Styles for Smiles, which focuses on raising money through bracelet sales for Smile Train. Her partnership with Smile Train allows Carden to make a global impact as the bracelets she designs have helped sponsor cleft palate repairs for sixteen children in developing countries.

The next endeavor Carden took on as a social entrepreneur was co-founding another design brand called BF Hats that specifically supports the Ronald McDonald House of Dallas. BF Hats donates a portion of their profits made from hat sales to the nonprofit. Carden finds great joy from combining her love for style with her passion for philanthropy, which only betters her social entrepreneur experience and development.

“I find myself continuously renewed with motivation to press on as a social entrepreneur because it is the people you are helping that keep you going. You get to see how a business you created and enjoy operating can make a difference in the world first hand, which is so incredibly rewarding,” said Bryn Carden.

When developing a business based around social impact, falling in love with the problem is essentially part of staying afloat. According to a demographic study done through Villanova University, only twelve percent of social entrepreneurs have been in the business for more than five years. Being a social entrepreneur can be extremely challenging with the concept and business venture still considered in its pioneer transition stage. Some say social entrepreneurship poses more challenges than traditional entrepreneurship due to its difficulty surrounding handling growth and excelling.

Businesses that are established and looking to alter their focus to make a better world impact should first consider what issue best fits the brand’s current presentation, message, and primary target audience. Then, a portion of sales can be set aside and donated to the charity of that business’ choice.

For more information about Bryn Carden or how to grow a business with a purpose, check out Carden’s website: https://www.bryncarden.com/.

About Bryn Carden

Bryn Carden is a versatile young entrepreneur with a deep sense of compassion and the desire to help make the world a better place. She is currently studying at Neeley School of Business, pursuing a major in Finance with a Real Estate Concentration. Besides working towards her degree, she has already begun her entrepreneurial journey as a co-founder of BF Hats and a creator of Styles for Smiles - a company selling bracelets to help fund cleft palate operations for children in developing countries.

