Social Jool LLC Acquires Copycopter.ai from Kyzobuilds Pte. Ltd via Acquire.com

—

Dover, DE – August 2024 – Social Jool LLC, under the leadership of CEO Sanjana Nuwan Bandara, has successfully acquired the innovative AI video creation platform, Copycopter.ai, from Kamil Zowczak of Kyzobuilds Pte. Ltd for an undisclosed amount. This strategic acquisition, facilitated through Acquire.com, marks a significant milestone for both companies as they aim to revolutionize the AI-driven video production landscape.

Copycopter.ai, renowned for its advanced capabilities in generating one-click faceless videos using a variety of AI styles and stock animations, is set to experience a new phase of growth under the direction of Social Jool LLC. The platform, already equipped with a top-tier AI video editor, will continue to simplify the video creation process for users across multiple industries, offering intuitive tools for seamless customization and professional-quality content.

Sanjana Nuwan Bandara, CEO of Social Jool LLC, expressed enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating, "Copycopter.ai is a game-changer in the AI video production space, and we are excited to take this platform to the next level. Our goal is to enhance its features even further and provide our users with an unparalleled video creation experience."

Kamil Zowczak, the founder of Copycopter.ai, also shared his thoughts on the transition: "It's been an incredible journey building Copycopter.ai, and I am confident that under Sanjana’s leadership, the platform will continue to thrive and make a significant impact in the industry."

This acquisition represents a collaborative effort to expand the reach and capabilities of AI-powered tools in the digital content creation sphere, setting a new standard for ease of use and innovation.

About Social Jool LLC

Social Jool LLC is a leading innovator in the AI-driven SaaS industry, committed to democratizing access to advanced digital tools that empower creators, marketers, and businesses. Through strategic acquisitions and continuous development, Social Jool LLC aims to transform how digital content is produced and consumed globally.



About the company: Social Jool LLC is a forward-thinking technology company specializing in innovative AI-driven solutions designed to streamline and enhance digital content creation. Based in Dover, DE, Social Jool LLC is committed to empowering creators and businesses with cutting-edge tools that simplify the production process and elevate content quality across various platforms. Our flagship products, including the recently acquired Copycopter.ai, exemplify our dedication to revolutionizing the digital landscape by integrating advanced artificial intelligence into user-friendly applications. Through continuous innovation and strategic acquisitions, Social Jool LLC is at the forefront of the AI revolution, driving the future of content creation.

Video URL: https://www.instagram.com/p/C-fHpPsOrXN/

