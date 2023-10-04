Social Media Management; Content Strategy For Visibility & Engagement Announced

LinkDaddy has launched its professional social media management and marketing services for business owners looking to increase brand awareness.

The new "Done For You" Social Media Management Service is intended to help businesses expand their reach on social media platforms and includes content creation, customer engagement, and analytics. The service covers account management for Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, and other websites.

In an age of increasing digitalization and Internet use, social media has become one of the largest sources of product information for consumers worldwide, a fact that LinkDaddy’s latest services take advantage of. Statistics show that 90% of users communicate with brands through social media, and these interactions can prompt customers to spend up to 20-40% more on products and services. Additional surveys show that 75% of marketers attribute improved web traffic and business exposure to successful social media marketing campaigns, and at least half of the brands that have used such platforms for two years or more have reported an increase in revenue.

LinkDaddy cites heightened brand visibility and customer engagement as key benefits of proper social media account management, which they offer in their "Done For You" program. As part of their services, the company’s experts will create content strategies to maximize the effectiveness of marketing campaigns and attract the target demographic, following which they will facilitate professional interactions with customers to boost loyalty and satisfaction. By actively engaging with their audience, LinkDaddy will establish the client’s brand as an industry authority and help maintain a positive reputation.

The social media management package includes content planning, graphic design, and video editing for image-based content, infographics, reels, and other forms of media suited to the platform. LinkDaddy will also reach out to key opinion leaders (KOLs) and handle other forms of paid promotional content, including ads and boosted posts. At the end of each month, the company will provide the client with a monthly analytics report, allowing them to evaluate the level of engagement on their social media accounts.

About LinkDaddy

LinkDaddy specializes in link building and other SEO services for niche brands. The launch of their "Done For You" Social Media Management program goes in line with their goal of helping small businesses gain more visibility.

Interested parties can learn more by visiting https://www.linkdaddy.shop/social-media-management/

